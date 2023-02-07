Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
How Kamala Harris' Poll Ratings Have Moved Since Becoming VP
Kamala Harris' popularity remains underwater halfway through her vice presidency.
Donald Trump excluded from prospective GOP presidential candidates donor retreat
The prominent conservative fundraising group Club for Growth has invited a slew of prospective GOP presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat next month, with one big name left off the guest list: former President Donald Trump.
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Shares the Advice Kamala Harris Gave Her When She Left Politics
"She is so encouraging," Symone Sanders-Townsend said of her former boss, Vice President Kamala Harris While her departure from the Biden administration in 2022 was met with some surprise, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend says it wasn't without the support of her then-boss, Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is so encouraging," Sanders-Townsend said in an interview on The Sherri Shephard Show Thursday. "Seriously she is about her business, okay. She wants the work to get done and there is a time for laughs and a time for work so she is...
Kamala Harris hits back at calls for Biden to ditch her in 2024: 'I'll be running with him'
Vice President Kamala Harris responded to suggestions that Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket, stating on Wednesday that she intends to return as the president's running mate.
Trump says he’s ‘more angry’ and ‘more committed’ to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
CNN — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s “more committed” to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
newsnationnow.com
Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly
(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
Kamala Harris Is Trying to Define Her Vice Presidency. Even Her Allies Are Tired of Waiting
Kamala Harris, the first female and person of color to hold the office of Vice President of the United States, has been in office for just over a year now. Despite her historic inauguration, she has struggled to establish a clear and defined role for herself within the Biden Administration. Harris, who was once considered a rising star within the Democratic Party, has faced criticism from both her political allies and detractors for her lack of a clear agenda or signature initiatives.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Trump Offers $1M Bond To Appeal Hillary Clinton Suit Sanctions Involving 2016 Presidential Campaign
Former President Donald Trump has offered a $1.03 million bond to appeal a judge's order to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba made the offer in a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks in...
Kamala Harris pressed by ABC, CBS over poor Biden poll numbers: Biden making American 'lives worse'
CBS and ABC anchors pressed Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday on the polling showing that many Americans feel that Biden administration policies are hurting the country.
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Kamala Harris Subtly Emerges as Powerful White House Asset
She remains both a misunderstood and potentially potent force in politics, particularly as she works to elevate abortion rights.
