Dallas, TX

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Shares the Advice Kamala Harris Gave Her When She Left Politics

"She is so encouraging," Symone Sanders-Townsend said of her former boss, Vice President Kamala Harris While her departure from the Biden administration in 2022 was met with some surprise, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend says it wasn't without the support of her then-boss, Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is so encouraging," Sanders-Townsend said in an interview on The Sherri Shephard Show Thursday. "Seriously she is about her business, okay. She wants the work to get done and there is a time for laughs and a time for work so she is...
Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
Kamala Harris Is Trying to Define Her Vice Presidency. Even Her Allies Are Tired of Waiting

Kamala Harris, the first female and person of color to hold the office of Vice President of the United States, has been in office for just over a year now. Despite her historic inauguration, she has struggled to establish a clear and defined role for herself within the Biden Administration. Harris, who was once considered a rising star within the Democratic Party, has faced criticism from both her political allies and detractors for her lack of a clear agenda or signature initiatives.
Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
