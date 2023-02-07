Read full article on original website
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
AFT NM Legislative Re-Cap #8: High School Redesign, EA Minimum Salary, Healthcare Bills Advance
American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland speaks with KOB 4 Wednesday about some of the bills being considered by the legislature, which cover issues like affirmative consent education, Holocaust and genocide studies in New Mexico schools and financial literacy as a class option. C. ourtesy/AFT...
State Tourism Department Identifies San Francisco As Next Market For New Mexico True Campaign
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) announced Monday that the agency will be able to enter the San Francisco market as its next major fly market through a $20 million special appropriation included in the Fiscal Year 2024 executive budget recommendation. NMTD made the announcement at...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham To Travel To Washington D.C. Tuesday For National Governors Association Meeting
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to attend the National Governors Association 2023 Winter Meeting. The governor will attend multiple meetings with fellow governors, including a business session at the White House with the President, Vice President, and other members of administration leadership, along with a Western Governors Association meeting with several federal cabinet secretaries.
Common Cause New Mexico Denounces Election Violations Alleged In New Ethics Complaint
TORRANCE — The New Mexico State Ethics Commission has filed a complaint against Torrance County Clerk, Yvonne Otero, for violating the state’s Governmental Conduct Act by abusing the powers and resources of her office for her own personal gain. The Ethics Commission alleges that Yvonne Otero interfered with...
NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants
The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
Two Sides Clash On New Mexico Gun Control Measures
Rio Arriba County rancher David Sanchez speaks Tuesday at the Roundhouse in opposition of a bill restricting assault weapons. The House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee considered two major gun control bills Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, questions Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe,...
