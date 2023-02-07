FBI: Former Prisoner Transport Officer Gets 24 Months In Prison For Violating Civil Rights Of Detainees In His Custody

Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
KOAT 7
'Rust' defense attorney made contributions to special prosecutor
SANTA FE, N.M. — Target 7 is breaking new information in the ‘Rust’ movie set shooting case. Yesterday, Alec Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion asking special prosecutor Andrea Reeb to step down. They say her role as a state legislator and litigator violates New Mexico's constitution. The...
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor
A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."
ladailypost.com
Common Cause New Mexico Denounces Election Violations Alleged In New Ethics Complaint
TORRANCE — The New Mexico State Ethics Commission has filed a complaint against Torrance County Clerk, Yvonne Otero, for violating the state’s Governmental Conduct Act by abusing the powers and resources of her office for her own personal gain. The Ethics Commission alleges that Yvonne Otero interfered with...
FBI Albuquerque warns New Mexicans of scams on Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning New Mexico residents to beware of romance scams which tend to increase during this time of year due to people using the internet to find that special someone. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection […]
ladailypost.com
FBI: Former New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Employee Sentenced For Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering
ALBUQUERQUE — Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, has announced that George Martinez was sentenced to 94 months in prison. Martinez, 46, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty July 11, 2022, to 42 counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering. The Court ordered Martinez to pay $1,216,205 in restitution and issued a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $689,797.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
kiowacountypress.net
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
KRQE News 13
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High teens...
ladailypost.com
Ham: Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism & Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In New Mexico
Image depicting outcome if proposed laws to criminalize legal guns and magazines pass. At top is a Winchester Wildcat in 22lr with 10 rounds of 22lr ammunition. At bottom is a Glock style pistol with 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Courtesy/Ham. Los Alamos. Under two proposed laws that would criminalize...
YAHOO!
Democrats block GOP-backed crime bills targeting fentanyl, trafficking in New Mexico
Editor's note: This story was updated Feb. 6 to correct a misspelling of Rep. Bill Rehm's last name in one instance. Democrats stalled five Republican-led bills to increase penalties for both violent crime in New Mexico and drug trafficking this week in the State House of Representatives, amid calls for the state to crack down on its crime problem.
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. When there […]
The Satanic Temple launching tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic. It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in […]
actionnews5.com
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A teenager from New Mexico has become the state’s youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings. Gabriel Carothers, 17, is no stranger to flying high as aviation sparked his interest early in life. “My father had a...
Gallup School Superintendent Says Changing a Label Explains Away Its Harsh Native Student Discipline. It Doesn’t.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Sun our findings about Native American student discipline are wrong. This is our response.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
Comments / 1