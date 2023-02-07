ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

FBI: Former Prisoner Transport Officer Gets 24 Months In Prison For Violating Civil Rights Of Detainees In His Custody

 3 days ago
Related
The Center Square

New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'Rust' defense attorney made contributions to special prosecutor

SANTA FE, N.M. — Target 7 is breaking new information in the ‘Rust’ movie set shooting case. Yesterday, Alec Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion asking special prosecutor Andrea Reeb to step down. They say her role as a state legislator and litigator violates New Mexico's constitution. The...
WSB Radio

New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KTSM

FBI Albuquerque warns New Mexicans of scams on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning New Mexico residents to beware of romance scams which tend to increase during this time of year due to people using the internet to find that special someone. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

FBI: Former New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Employee Sentenced For Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering

ALBUQUERQUE — Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, has announced that George Martinez was sentenced to 94 months in prison. Martinez, 46, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty July 11, 2022, to 42 counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering. The Court ordered Martinez to pay $1,216,205 in restitution and issued a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $689,797.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High teens...
NEW MEXICO STATE
thesource.com

Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals

Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations.   When there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM

