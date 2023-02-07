Free agency is roughly a month away, and the Vikings can find some additions there. The team will enter a necessary rebuild of the defensive unit, a unit that was among the worst and the oldest in the league. Only one team allowed the opponents to gain more yards, and only two allowed the opponents to score more points. In yards per play allowed, the Vikings ranked 30th with 5.9. Overall, the unit was a disaster and is to blame for the disappointing playoff loss.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 MINUTES AGO