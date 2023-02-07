ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota

It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
VikingsTerritory

Brian Flores Changed the Vikings Offseason

The search for the new Vikings’ defensive coordinator went on for over two weeks. Minnesota hired Brian Flores as the new chief of defense. Flores, a former head coach, was one of the market’s top available candidates, and the hire changed the Vikings offseason. While Flores was a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Texans Steal Promising Young Vikings Coach

The Minnesota Vikings will need a new assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season as one man was reportedly pilfered by DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans on Super Bowl Sunday. That man is Jerrod Johnson, and ESPN’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday, “The Texans are hiring Jerrod Johnson as QBs coach,...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Can Find Defensive Line Help in Free Agency

Free agency is roughly a month away, and the Vikings can find some additions there. The team will enter a necessary rebuild of the defensive unit, a unit that was among the worst and the oldest in the league. Only one team allowed the opponents to gain more yards, and only two allowed the opponents to score more points. In yards per play allowed, the Vikings ranked 30th with 5.9. Overall, the unit was a disaster and is to blame for the disappointing playoff loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2023 Kirk Cousins Decision Is Looming

The 2023 Kirk Cousins decision is approaching quickly once again. It has become an annual tradition to discuss his contract. This year is no different, as his salary cap number is $36,500,000. This cap hit is a whopping 15% of the total cap. The good thing, though, is that the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

8 Super Bowl Predictions from VikingsTerritory Writers

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide a Super Bowl prediction apiece for Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes just wrapped up the NFL MVP award, and the Eagles were widely considered the best and most consistent team during the regular season. Something’s gotta give.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Players React to Justin Jefferson’s OPOY

The NFL’s MVP has become a quarterback award. That Justin Jefferson was even nominated was a major achievement. Of the five nominees, he was the only one who doesn’t play quarterback. So, that left him as a heavy favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year award....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

CBS Sports Says WR for Vikings in Latest Mock Draft

The 2023 Minnesota Vikings must improve in a few depth chart areas, including linebacker, interior defensive line, cornerback, etc. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could also upgrade the wide receiver spot, particularly WR2, as the incumbent Adam Thielen may or may not be back with the team in 2023. CBS Sports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
