Vikings: 1 player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
The 2023 season seemed like something of a dream for the Minnesota Vikings and their long-suffering fans. However, that dream came to an abrupt ending when they lost their Wild Card playoff game to an ordinary New York Giants team. The Vikings rolled to a 13-4 regular-season record, and they...
No, the Vikings Are Not in Salary Cap Hell.
Over and over again, you hear pundits and people on the internet talk about the salary cap hell the Vikings possess in 2023. You might open up Over the Cap and gasp and the giant negative number. Oh no! What will they do to get out of this situation?. If...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota
It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
Former Vikings All-Pro Receiver/Returner Has Turned Into a FA Recruiting Machine
For a little while, Cordarrelle Patterson wreaked havoc as the Vikings’ kickoff returner. Indeed, the former Vikings All-Pro WR/KR put up some gaudy statistics from 2013-2016. He averaged 32.4 yards per return as a rookie, scoring 2 TDs on kickoff. His longest one went for an eye-popping 109 yards....
Justin Jefferson Is Sick of His Signature Dance
Justin Jefferson is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He is the guy who fills arenas, kids want to be like him, and the league + the Vikings are doing their best to market the bright young star. During Super Bowl week, the biggest names of the NFL...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Brian Flores Changed the Vikings Offseason
The search for the new Vikings’ defensive coordinator went on for over two weeks. Minnesota hired Brian Flores as the new chief of defense. Flores, a former head coach, was one of the market’s top available candidates, and the hire changed the Vikings offseason. While Flores was a...
Texans Steal Promising Young Vikings Coach
The Minnesota Vikings will need a new assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season as one man was reportedly pilfered by DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans on Super Bowl Sunday. That man is Jerrod Johnson, and ESPN’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday, “The Texans are hiring Jerrod Johnson as QBs coach,...
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Vikings Can Find Defensive Line Help in Free Agency
Free agency is roughly a month away, and the Vikings can find some additions there. The team will enter a necessary rebuild of the defensive unit, a unit that was among the worst and the oldest in the league. Only one team allowed the opponents to gain more yards, and only two allowed the opponents to score more points. In yards per play allowed, the Vikings ranked 30th with 5.9. Overall, the unit was a disaster and is to blame for the disappointing playoff loss.
Purple Rumor Mill: Lamar Jackson’s Availablity, Cine Seen, Flores Changes 2023 Offseason
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 12th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The 2023 Kirk Cousins Decision Is Looming
The 2023 Kirk Cousins decision is approaching quickly once again. It has become an annual tradition to discuss his contract. This year is no different, as his salary cap number is $36,500,000. This cap hit is a whopping 15% of the total cap. The good thing, though, is that the...
Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
It Was a Crazy Night for Vikings at the NFL’s Honor Ceremony
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned Defensive Player of the Year hardware — and then the Minnesota Vikings took over.
8 Super Bowl Predictions from VikingsTerritory Writers
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide a Super Bowl prediction apiece for Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes just wrapped up the NFL MVP award, and the Eagles were widely considered the best and most consistent team during the regular season. Something’s gotta give.
Players React to Justin Jefferson’s OPOY
The NFL’s MVP has become a quarterback award. That Justin Jefferson was even nominated was a major achievement. Of the five nominees, he was the only one who doesn’t play quarterback. So, that left him as a heavy favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year award....
CBS Sports Says WR for Vikings in Latest Mock Draft
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings must improve in a few depth chart areas, including linebacker, interior defensive line, cornerback, etc. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could also upgrade the wide receiver spot, particularly WR2, as the incumbent Adam Thielen may or may not be back with the team in 2023. CBS Sports...
The 3 (Somewhat) Realistic Teams that Could be Interested in a Kirk Cousins Trade
Right off the top, I’ll acknowledge my actual opinion: I don’t believe a Kirk Cousins trade is going to happen. In fact, I’m of the belief that Kirk Cousins’ purple career is closer to middle-aged than it is to senior status. An extension seems like a distinct possibility. If that occurs, Cousins could be the QB1 for at least another 2 or 3 seasons.
The Pros and Cons of Another Kirk Cousins Extension in 2023
The Vikings offseason is in full swing, and of course, one of the main topics of discussion is Kirk Cousins as he has been for much of his time in Minnesota. Today, we will evaluate some of the pros and cons of the potential of another Kirk Cousins extension heading into 2023.
