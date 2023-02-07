ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell. Charged with the actual shooting are Christian Reyes-Moliere, 18, of Youngstown; Alexander Alvira-Mercado, 36 and his 19-year-old son, Alexander Alvira-Camacho, both of Campbell. Those...
CAMPBELL, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Probation ordered in workplace beating case

A Streetsboro man has been sentenced to probation for beating a man who told him that he had been fired. Archie R. James, 34, formerly of Masury, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to a charge of attempted felonious assault. Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced James Nov. 22 to 5 years’ probation.
STREETSBORO, OH
explore venango

Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
FRANKLIN, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects in deadly Warren fire indicted

A special grand jury indictment has been submitted Thursday in Trumbull County Court against three suspects connected to a Warren arson that claimed the life of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Broadstone died in a Nevada Avenue house fire on January 19, police arrested Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo in connection to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH

