Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million PeopleEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
WYTV.com
Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell. Charged with the actual shooting are Christian Reyes-Moliere, 18, of Youngstown; Alexander Alvira-Mercado, 36 and his 19-year-old son, Alexander Alvira-Camacho, both of Campbell. Those...
newsonthegreen.com
Probation ordered in workplace beating case
A Streetsboro man has been sentenced to probation for beating a man who told him that he had been fired. Archie R. James, 34, formerly of Masury, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to a charge of attempted felonious assault. Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced James Nov. 22 to 5 years’ probation.
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
WFMJ.com
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
explore venango
Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
Some Charges Dismissed in Jayland Walker Protest Cases
More than 40 cases remain set for trial.
Youngstown man facing new charges in connection to fatal Warren shooting
The Youngstown man charged in connection to Sunday's murder in Warren was indicted Thursday.
Man accused in fishing scandal facing new charge in PA
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
WFMJ.com
Suspects in deadly Warren fire indicted
A special grand jury indictment has been submitted Thursday in Trumbull County Court against three suspects connected to a Warren arson that claimed the life of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Broadstone died in a Nevada Avenue house fire on January 19, police arrested Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo in connection to...
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
WYTV.com
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
explore venango
Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
Youngstown man pleads not guilty to murder charge
The Youngstown man charged in Sunday's deadly shooting in Warren appeared in court Wednesday
explore venango
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Car Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull a car out of a ditch with his pickup in Clinton Township. According to a...
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
WFMJ.com
Humane agents report 'one of the worst' cases of hoarding at Girard home
The Animal Welfare League is reporting one of the worst hoarding case agents say they have ever seen. Armed with a search warrant, humane agents say they rescued thirteen cats being kept in an East Broadway home in Girard with floors covered in urine and feces. Officers say that during...
WYTV.com
First PA class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The first Pennsylvania related class action lawsuit regarding the East Palestine train derailment has been filed in federal court. This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil. According to court records, Thursday...
