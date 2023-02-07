Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Chicago grains edge up as weather, exports assessed
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday as participants assessed mixed crop conditions in North and South America as well as renewed Russian criticism of a Black Sea export agreement with Ukraine. Grains were recouping losses...
U.S. wheat futures jump on Ukraine, Russia shipment concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its biggest daily gain since Oct. 31., on concerns that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt Black Sea shipments, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 28-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended 30-3/4 cents higher at $9.09-3/4 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 13-1/2 cents to $9.30-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 4.2%, K.C. wheat was up 4.2% and MGEX wheat gained 1.0%. * K.C. wheat futures have risen for five weeks in a row, their longest positive streak in nine months. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender, with prices reported around $338 a tonne cost and freight. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans tick up, corn dips on sluggish exports
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher while corn and wheat slipped in choppy Asian trading on Friday, following uninspiring export data and with traders monitoring production prospects in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) turned...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 15-21
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 15-21 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 15 - 21 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,653.5 3,209.1 1,670.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 306.2 261.1 230 Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
3 Big Things Today, February 10, 2023
Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading after Ukraine's agriculture ministry said growers of the grain have all but finished harvesting with production below forecasts. The ministry said farmers have harvested about 97% of their grain, and that output looks to be around 20.2 million metric tons. That's just below the Department of Agriculture's forecast for 21 million metric tons of wheat from the war-torn country.
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-10 cents, corn up 2-4 cents, soybeans up 2-5 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 10 cents. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry said it proposed increasing the...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm; hog futures hold steady
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures edged higher on Friday, with low animal weights supporting prices that hit their highest in nearly eight years earlier this week. "It's a trend that doesn't get reversed quickly, and likely sets us up for lighter weights well into the spring,"...
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.7 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms harvested 53.7 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that as of Thursday, farmers had harvested 11.2 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79 tonnes per hectare. Farmers harvested 100,000 hectares over the past seven days, data showed.
GRAINS-Wheat strong on concerns about Ukraine, Russian exports; corn, soy rise
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, supported by concerns the grain deal allowing for Russian and Ukraine exports from Black Sea ports could splinter amid escalations in the nearly year-long war between the two countries, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were strong, with...
UPDATE 1-U.S. commodities regulator delays traders report again after ION attack
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will postpone again its publication of a weekly Commitments of Traders report due on Friday, according to the ICE exchange and a CFTC email seen by Reuters. The CFTC "has not received all the data required," the agency...
New U.S. agriculture trade chief seeks to diversify buyers beyond China
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. chief agricultural trade negotiator Doug McKalip wants China to keep striving to meet U.S. farm goods purchase commitments under the 2020 "Phase 1" trade deal, but told Reuters that he also is pushing to diversify exports beyond the biggest U.S. grain customer. In his...
Chicago wheat closes at highest price since early January | Friday, Februrary 10, 2023
Corn ended the day up 10¢ to $6.81. Soybeans are up 24¢ to $15.43. CBOT wheat closed up 32¢ to $7.89, the highest it has been since early January. KC wheat is up 31¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. In addition to Argentina's weather and...
UPDATE 2-China's speeds up imports of Australian beef, says industry
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's ports have been clearing cargoes of Australian beef within one or two weeks since the start of this year, much faster than the months taken during the last two years, industry participants said on Friday. The latest sign of thawing tension between the two...
Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spain has reported atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a dead cow in the northwestern region of Galicia, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday. The disease, commonly called mad cow disease, was detected after the 22-year-old cow was euthanised due to...
The case for the bear put spread
A strategy that is often used to enter the market from a fixed-risk perspective is to purchase a put option. The buyer of a put option owns the right (not obligation) to be a seller in the futures market. Risk is fixed to the premium paid plus commission and fees.
Feeding monensin to beef cows decreases intake but increases efficiency
Most beef producers are searching for alternatives that can get their cows through the winter on the least feed and hay, without decreasing the long-term productivity of the herd. Even in “normal” years, feed and pasture is close to 70% of variable costs and 50% of total costs of maintaining a cowherd. Research has shown that high profit producers had 39% lower feed and pasture cost than low-profit producers.
