San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

He's back! Spurs announce team has signed center Dieng

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team has signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng returns after playing for the Spurs on two 10-day contracts. Dieng has appeared in 17 games with the Spurs this season,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-42) will face the Atlanta Hawks (28-28) tonight on the road for the fourth game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs will face former guard Dejounte Murray for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
BROOKLYN, NY

