Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Patrick Mahomes played it cool when asked about Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham ruining his Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to give Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham more reasons to sack him on Super Bowl Sunday. During Monday night’s opening night for media coverage, Mahomes and Graham joined the stage as captains for their respective teams. While everyone was...
Steelers facing huge quarterback decision
Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before he was eventually benched and replaced as the starter by rookie Kenny Pickett. With Pickett now the team’s starter, the Steelers are left with a dilemma of whether or not to bring back Trubisky next year. According to Read more... The post Steelers facing huge quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Furious With Chris Simms On Wednesday
Chris Simms has dialed back his Jalen Hurts skepticism, but he's not fully ready to give the quarterback his flowers. In an interview with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Simms said he was wrong for doubting Hurts earlier in his NFL career. However, the analyst still questioned whether the ...
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes talks injury and making Super Bowl history
It was just over two weeks ago that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Broncos fans will love Sean Payton's pick for Super Bowl LVII
The Denver Broncos have hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, but he’s also still under contract as an analyst with Fox. The Broncos will allow Payton to finish out his contract with Fox and appear on the network for their Super Bowl LVII coverage on Saturday and Sunday. After that, Payton will return to Denver to continue building his coaching staff.
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
NFL
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes
The Eagles' Brandon Graham is hoping history repeats for himself in Super Bowl LVII with a strip sack of "the GOAT" Patrick Mahomes.
Eagles notebook: Jordan Mailata pays homage to Jason Kelce
Three years after being drafted in the seventh round, former Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata is starting at left tackle
