Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
PHOTOS: Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona
At last, it’s time for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to face off in NFL Super Bowl 57, held in Glendale, Ariz. Check back here for photo highlights from the game, Rihanna’s halftime show, and the fans celebrating around the parking lot (and the world). And, of course, WHO takes home the coveted Lombardi trophy at the end of the day. Stay tuned.
WTOP
Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, February 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) BTN — Indiana at Ohio St. ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Harvard vs. Northeastern, Championship, Boston. NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. NBATV — Denver at Miami. SOCCER (MEN’S) 3...
Comments / 0