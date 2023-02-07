At last, it’s time for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to face off in NFL Super Bowl 57, held in Glendale, Ariz. Check back here for photo highlights from the game, Rihanna’s halftime show, and the fans celebrating around the parking lot (and the world). And, of course, WHO takes home the coveted Lombardi trophy at the end of the day. Stay tuned.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO