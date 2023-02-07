Read full article on original website
Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”
Depay, Oblak lead Atletico Madrid to win at Celta Vigo
MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay scored in the 88th minute for his first goal since joining from Barcelona as 10-man Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Celta Vigo to stay fourth in the Spanish league on Sunday. Atletico needed a good performance from goalkeeper Jan Oblak and some help from...
