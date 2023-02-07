ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
The Ann Arbor News

Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
MLive

Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up

ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
wemu.org

Ann Arbor midwives react to elimination of Ascension hospital midwives in Michigan

Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Across Michigan, the past few months, one hospital system has begun the process of eliminating midwives from their birthing centers. The Ascension chain of hospitals began the move late last year to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo and then Ascension River District in East China Township. And just yesterday, Ascension announced effective March 1st that midwives will no longer staff the birth center at Providence Southfield Hospital, a facility where the majority of births were supervised by midwives. So why is this trend happening and what's the likelihood it could grow? In Washtenaw County area medical facilities. We pose those questions now to Lee Roosevelt, a certified nurse-midwife participant at IHA in Washtenaw County and president of Michigan, affiliate of American College of Nurse-Midwives and a clinical assistant professor at U of M. Lee, thanks for joining us.
MLive

