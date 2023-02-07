Read full article on original website
As Ann Arbor aims to get off gas, some see promise in electric radiant floors
DEXTER, MI — Weighing options for heating the guest house they’re building behind their Dexter home, Katherine Becker and Steve Wells decided to go an alternative route. Rather than gas heat, which is still the most common way to heat American homes, the couple recently installed an all-electric radiant heat system under the floors.
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Is Ann Arbor’s downtown zoning working? City leaders don’t think so
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are taking a new look at the city’s downtown zoning and how incentives for affordable housing and other priorities are and aren’t working out. It’s been over three years since City Council OK’d new downtown zoning premiums to entice developers...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, Feb. 12
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Utility work and downtown Ann Arbor high-rise construction rank among the projects drivers should watch out for during the week beginning Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s a full list of projects and traffic restrictions that could affect commute times and travel in the area. ANN ARBOR.
MADE Institute to purchase five transitional houses in north Flint for returning citizens
FLINT, MI – A Flint organization fighting recidivism has received a $283,375 grant from Islamic Relief USA to continue operations in Genesee County. The MADE Institute, an organization that offers returning citizens and at-risk youth employment, education and housing opportunities, recently announced the grant. Funding will be used to...
From pickleball to pathways, plan offers vision for 2 Ann Arbor-area parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Pickleball courts, native trees and walking trails could all be in the cards for a pair of small neighborhood parks, serving subdivisions in a heavily developed area just outside Ann Arbor city limits. After hearing from residents living near both the Seyfried and Oak Valley Drive/Waters...
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
Lansing Avenue construction, other projects to be discussed at neighborhood meeting
JACKSON, MI – A neighborhood meeting has been set to give residents a chance to learn and ask questions about several projects going on in the city’s Fourth Ward. Jackson City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte is hosting a neighborhood meeting for the city’s Fourth Ward at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to discuss various projects happening in her ward.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sip on the Brown Bear latte at Cahoots Cafe in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- This Ann Arbor shop offers the three things most important to any working professional -- coffee, carbs and coworking. Cahoots Cafe opened in January 2020 to cater to members of Cahoots tech hub along with anyone else looking for a pick-me-up. “(Cahoots Cafe) was always meant...
No conflict of interest in University of Michigan dorm project, legal expert says
ANN ARBOR, MI - There are certain steps university regents or trustees need to take to avoid conflicts of interest, a legal expert in nonprofit issues told MLive/The Ann Arbor News. They included disclosing potential conflicts, avoid making a profit in business dealings with the university and recusing themselves from...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor midwives react to elimination of Ascension hospital midwives in Michigan
Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Across Michigan, the past few months, one hospital system has begun the process of eliminating midwives from their birthing centers. The Ascension chain of hospitals began the move late last year to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo and then Ascension River District in East China Township. And just yesterday, Ascension announced effective March 1st that midwives will no longer staff the birth center at Providence Southfield Hospital, a facility where the majority of births were supervised by midwives. So why is this trend happening and what's the likelihood it could grow? In Washtenaw County area medical facilities. We pose those questions now to Lee Roosevelt, a certified nurse-midwife participant at IHA in Washtenaw County and president of Michigan, affiliate of American College of Nurse-Midwives and a clinical assistant professor at U of M. Lee, thanks for joining us.
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
