DC Teases a New Team for Red Hood

By Timothy Adams
 5 days ago

Red Hood may have found a new team to lead in Lazarus Planet. The DC event spins out of the Batman vs. Robin limited series by Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar , with the huge volcano on Lazarus Island exploding and raining Lazarus resin across the globe. This resin is having a huge effect on not only normal people, but metahumans as well. Some people are gaining new powers, while others are experiencing glitches with their existing abilities. One story in the Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution one-shot takes readers to Gotham City, where a case Red Hood is working on brings him into contact with a mysterious new team.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1. Continue reading at your own risk.

The story titled "The Vigil: See No Evil" in Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 is by Ram V , Lalit Kumar Sharma, Rain Beredo, and Dave Sharpe. It follows Red Hood as he investigates a group of Lazarus resin smugglers. Red Hood wants to find the resin before Batman, because the Dark Knight would just lock it away somewhere. However, Jason Todd has other secret plans for the resin that we'll have to find out about later.

Red Hood's chase eventually takes him to a departing transport ship, with the bad guys trying to get away with their prize. Once he enters the ship, he finds the smugglers dead and a busted engine. He can tell someone else beat him to the smugglers, and Red Hood starts to use his detective skills to deduce what happened. It's here we get our first look at members of The Vigil, who claim they are on the same side as Red Hood. As they race off on their speedboat, they state they are keeping an eye on Red Hood, as the woman of the group throws up a "V" symbol, for Vigil. Readers are told to The Vigil is coming soon, and to stay tuned for later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkJVL_0kfCmf8H00
(Photo: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nur86_0kfCmf8H00
(Photo: DC)

Lazarus Planet Gives Nightwing a New Sidekick

Red Hood isn't the only member of the Bat Family to be affected by Lazarus Planet . The "City Boy" story in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 follows a young man who visits Gotham City and has the ability to interact with his environment. A storm caused by the Lazarus Resin brings an inanimate object to life while also boosting City Boy's powers. After being swept away in a sewer pipe, City Boy discovers a golden tiara, and when he touches it he witnesses visions of the tiara's owner. Nightwing saves City Boy and eventually takes the tiara to its rightful owner.

Nightwing is impressed by City Boy's powers and a conscious to return a lost item. City Boy winds up ducking away from Nightwing, which prompts Batman to make an appearance. Batman warns Nightwing not to let City Boy get too comfortable, and the end tag teases "City Boy's adventures will continue this year... stay tuned!"

Are you excited to see what DC has planned for The Vigil this year? Let us know your thoughts on the team and Red Hood in the comments.

