The NFC crown was not destined for the 49ers this season, and it will be Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off with Patrick Mohomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” Many NFL teams have had 2022 seasons for the storybooks, but possibly no story this year has been greater than that of Brock Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant”, and his emergence.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO