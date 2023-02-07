ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Plawecki: Latches on with Bucs

Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he won't be heading into spring training as a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Plawecki may be in the best position to make the Opening Day squad as the No. 2 backstop behind Austin Hedges. Beyond Hedges, prospect Endy Rodriguez is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old doesn't have any prior big-league experience and has three minor-league options remaining, making him a strong candidate to head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. Plawecki, meanwhile, owns a .235/.313/.341 slash line (80 wRC+) over parts of eight seasons in the majors, though he's coming off a rough 2022 campaign in which he spent time with both the Red Sox and Rangers organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Peralta: Signs one-year deal with LAD

Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in as a member of the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year in which he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games. The left-handed hitter has been an effective platoon option with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486 against right-handers, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

St. Louis Cardinals top prospects 2023: Jordan Walker could show off his bat at Busch Stadium this year

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jon Singleton: Back with Milwaukee

Singleton signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. After being cut by the Brewers roughly two weeks ago, Singleton will rejoin the club as an organizational depth piece. The 31-year-old first baseman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates

Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies

Alvarado agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration. The two sides met at the midpoint of the figures they exchanged last month, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. Alvarado was actually optioned to the minors after a rough start for the Phils last season but was dominant after returning with a 1.66 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 38 innings covering his last 42 appearances.

