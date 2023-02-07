Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1 million overpayment could’ve paid for at LSU
The news that LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was overpaid a whopping $1 million in 2022 ruffled some feathers on campus, where faculty are consistently underpaid compared to the regional average.
While $1 million may not sound like a lot in the context of LSU’s athletic riches, it’s a lot of money in the broader educational context, especially as Louisiana’s institutions of higher learning recover from an era of budget cuts.
Comments / 0