Kansas City, MO

AOL Corp

Here's Where to Score the Biggest Super Bowl Food Deals This Year

With the Super Bowl just days away, you’re probably already thinking about what you’re going to eat during the big game. Sure, there will bags of chips, beers, and tons of Super Bowl snacks. But if you’re looking for something heartier (like chicken wings or pizza), you might want to consider ordering from one of your favorite restaurant chains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Super Bowl 2023: Six recipes perfect for game day

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about football – it’s about food and beer as well.As the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Sunday 12 February in Phoenix, millions of Americans will be glued to TV screens as they root for their preferred team.While the game is the main attraction, the day wouldn’t be complete without beloved Super Bowl staples such as buffalo wings and chips and dips.These are six simple recipes you can make to ensure your Super Bowl party is enjoyable and delicious - just don’t forget the refreshments. WingsAccording to the National Chicken Council, Americans will consume...
PHOENIX, AZ
KSDK

These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods

ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
