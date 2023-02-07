Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson

The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson

AUSTIN - Merry Flipmas, Longhorns Fans.

While they were not expected to make a flurry of moves, if any, beyond Wednesday's National Signing Day, the Texas Longhorns were able to hit one home run, flipping TCU safety commit Warren Roberson on Tuesday.

Roberson had been committed to the Horned Frogs since Oct. 31. He was scheduled to end the process officially last week, February 1, but the severe weather in the state of Texas held him off until this week.

An elite four-star talent, the On3 Consensus recruiting rankings tabs Roberson as the No. 270 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 among safety projections.

The Red Oak (Texas) High School star, as physically developed as any senior recruit, spent the last weekend of the open recruiting period in Austin for his final official visit. He selected the Longhorns over TCU and USC, which also had a hat on the table Tuesday morning.

Now that Texas has completed the flip, it rounds out an already-strong secondary haul of seniors including top five players at cornerback (Malik Muhammad) and safety (Derek Williams).

Barring a late decision from five-star tight end Duce Robinson, who is taking his recruitment into the spring months, the Longhorns will now wrap up the 2023 signing class with the No. 3 class in the country and the No. 1 class in the Big 12.

The class will also boast four-five star, 12 four-star and nine three-star recruits, along with a trio of elite transfers in AD Mitchell, Gavin Holmes, and Jalen Catalon as of early February.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .