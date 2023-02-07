ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Frontier committed to upgrades in W.Va. network

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications plans to continue its investment into upgrades for its network in West Virginia. The company is investing another $100 Million in 2023 to replace the old system with fiber optic technology. During a recent appearance on MetroNews Talkline, Frontier Senior Vice President Jason Fields...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Medical professionals expressing concern about anti-vaccination bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least nine bills concerning compulsory vaccinations are in the legislative can this session. SB 535 would change current law regarding vaccine exemptions for children entering a school or state-regulated daycare. Current law says an exemption request must be accompanied by a physician’s certification that a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fire code violations at some Charleston apartment buildings date back decades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News’ investigation continues into Patriot Services Group - the owners of Regal apartments and more than 20 other apartment buildings in Charleston. Research shows Patriot Services Group and its management companies inherited years of violations and issues. Eyewitness News looked into documents acquired...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Form Energy deal a win for West Virginia

This week, the West Virginia Legislature considers HB 2882, a bill that will bring 750 advanced manufacturing jobs to Weirton, WV in Hancock County. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) is proud to have crafted a unique incentive package to win this transaction for West Virginia and enable Form Energy to build a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced manufacturing facility creating 750 new, full-time jobs in our state.
WEIRTON, WV
DC News Now

What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you want to get into the Mountaineer spirit at football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties season, surprise your guests with a West Virginia-themed charcuterie board. Below are some items to make the perfect West Virginia-themed charcuterie board: West Virginia-shaped cutting board To start off, you will need a Mountain State-shaped […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia's House of Delegates greenlit an investment of $105 million to support a company building a renewable energy battery plant in the Northern Panhandle. The bill now heading to the Senate for consideration passed the House Friday 69 to 25 after hours...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV

