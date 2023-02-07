Read full article on original website
Payments may be delayed for certain West Virginia foster families
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Social Services has sent out a warning to certain foster families that there may be a delay in their upcoming February payments.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for February 10
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
Metro News
Frontier committed to upgrades in W.Va. network
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications plans to continue its investment into upgrades for its network in West Virginia. The company is investing another $100 Million in 2023 to replace the old system with fiber optic technology. During a recent appearance on MetroNews Talkline, Frontier Senior Vice President Jason Fields...
Metro News
Medical professionals expressing concern about anti-vaccination bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least nine bills concerning compulsory vaccinations are in the legislative can this session. SB 535 would change current law regarding vaccine exemptions for children entering a school or state-regulated daycare. Current law says an exemption request must be accompanied by a physician’s certification that a...
wchstv.com
Debating the merits of local versus state control of W.Va. public school systems
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's no secret West Virginia's public schools are mired in mediocrity. Teachers face a long list of obstacles as they struggle to prepare the state's children for post graduation life. Some support the community and grassroots approach of local control versus those longing for the...
Sunday morning working fire at former West Virginia taxidermy shop
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop. Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road. Crews got on the scene and were […]
wchstv.com
Fire code violations at some Charleston apartment buildings date back decades
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News’ investigation continues into Patriot Services Group - the owners of Regal apartments and more than 20 other apartment buildings in Charleston. Research shows Patriot Services Group and its management companies inherited years of violations and issues. Eyewitness News looked into documents acquired...
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
Why you can bring home, eat roadkill in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did you know that you can bring home roadkill and even eat it if you want to in West Virginia? West Virginia State Code §20-2-4 details what you can and cannot do with dead animals. Subsection E tells West Virginians how to properly take home roadkill. It says that if you […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Form Energy deal a win for West Virginia
This week, the West Virginia Legislature considers HB 2882, a bill that will bring 750 advanced manufacturing jobs to Weirton, WV in Hancock County. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) is proud to have crafted a unique incentive package to win this transaction for West Virginia and enable Form Energy to build a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced manufacturing facility creating 750 new, full-time jobs in our state.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you want to get into the Mountaineer spirit at football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties season, surprise your guests with a West Virginia-themed charcuterie board. Below are some items to make the perfect West Virginia-themed charcuterie board: West Virginia-shaped cutting board To start off, you will need a Mountain State-shaped […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. DHHR struggles to fill Child Protective Services vacancies statewide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources remains hopeful that job fairs and sign-on bonuses will help replenish the depleted ranks of its Child Protective Services. The department’s own website confirms no new abuse and neglect cases have been filed in Morgan County...
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
wchstv.com
West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia's House of Delegates greenlit an investment of $105 million to support a company building a renewable energy battery plant in the Northern Panhandle. The bill now heading to the Senate for consideration passed the House Friday 69 to 25 after hours...
West Virginia State Police, first responders mourn trooper’s passing
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and first responders in the Mountain State are mourning one of their own. The West Virginia Troopers Association announced the recent passing of WVSP Sgt. Nathan Samples. The WVTA said in November that Samples had been fighting a rare cancer in his upper digestive system he was […]
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
