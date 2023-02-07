Read full article on original website
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Surprise Pick for Super Bowl Winner
After an early exit from the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott wants to stay in the good graces of Dallas Cowboys fans in any way possible. If that means picking against some friends in the Super Bowl, so be it. During the NFL Honors awards ceremony, Prescott was asked to pick...
Donna Kelce Reveals Which Son She'll Hug First After Super Bowl
Donna Kelce has received a lot of attention leading up to the Super Bowl because both her sons will be competing in the big game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce have played pivotal roles on their respective teams this season, earning first-team All-Pro ...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
Jason Kelce says he does not want to know if his wife goes into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is in Arizona for the Super Bowl while 38 weeks pregnant. Kelce is hoping that she can just make it to 39 weeks.
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
How much are players paid in the Super Bowl, and do losers still get any money?
REACHING the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL career. Winning a Championship game doesn't bring personal glory though - it can also be a big boost to your bank balance. It's not secret that NFL players are well paid nowadays. The average salary across the league is touching...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs
Think of all the great inspirational speeches football coaches have given in Hollywood blockbusters. Who could forget, “You make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans,” from Remember the Titans (2000). How about Matthew McConaughey’s speech ending with, “We are … Marshall!” from We are Marshall (2006). Kansas City Chiefs head coach Read more... The post Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis, Jason’s Mama Kelce teams up with Papa Johns for epic Chiefs-Eagles pizza deal
Donna Kelce has been a star ever since we figured out that her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce would face off in Super Bowl 57, and it seems she is capitalizing on it by teaming up with Papa Johns. The pizza chain has announced a new pizza that features...
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Bengals get major update on Joe Burrow whisperer after Buccaneers interview
One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaches who works most closely with Joe Burrow is staying with the team for at least one more season instead of taking a promotion elsewhere. Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will stay in Cincinnati after interviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator opening, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. […] The post Bengals get major update on Joe Burrow whisperer after Buccaneers interview appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl
For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
chatsports.com
Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, gets her own Super Bowl sponsorship
One of the fan-favorite storylines coming out of Super Bowl LVII is Jason and Travis Kelce being the first brothers to compete against each other in the big game. And while that will be some of the focus down on the field, up in the stands, Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, will be trying her best not to go into labor. Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and is actually bringing her doctor to the game just in case.
ClutchPoints
