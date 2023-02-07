Jersey Buzz: Tommy Davidson to bring the laughs to Newark with comic all-stars

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town. During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here. It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses. In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together. It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser. “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch. Everything is fresh and homemade."

UNION, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO