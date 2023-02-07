ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jersey Buzz: Tommy Davidson to bring the laughs to Newark with comic all-stars

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

News 12 New Jersey’s Carissa Lawson interviewed comedian Tommy Davidson in Tuesday’s Jersey Buzz. “The Proud Family” and “In Living Color” star is promoting his Valentine’s All-Star comedy show taking place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. The show will include comic all-stars such as Newark’s Bill Bellamy.

MORE JERSEY BUZZ: Kristin Chenoweth makes dream come true for former ‘American Idol’ contestant from NJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zs8N5_0kfClsOh00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
bestattractions.org

Magic Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey

Places to visit in Newark, NJ. Newark, New Jersey, is a bustling city in the heart of the New York metropolitan area. From its rich cultural heritage to its diverse food scene and bustling nightlife, Newark offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re looking for history and culture, outdoor adventures, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Newark has something for everyone.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town.  During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here.  It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses.  In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together.  It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser.  “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch.  Everything is fresh and homemade."
UNION, NJ
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark

The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

31 Hoboken and Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County so let’s catch up on all the headlines. Among the highlights: popular East Rutherford sushi restaurant Samurai Sushi will open a Jersey City location; Hoboken begins the second phase of work in the Weehawken Cove Improvement Plan; and two Hudson County cannabis businesses receive state approval. Read on for more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

News 12

137K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy