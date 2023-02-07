Read full article on original website
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
NBC Washington
Suspects Cut Fence, Attempt Burglary at Dominion Energy Property in Loudoun County
Two men are in custody after a reported burglary at a Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. The two suspects are Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies responded to a report...
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
Prince William Police looking for Truist Bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
alxnow.com
BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop
(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
WUSA
VSP: Driver shoots at another car on Interstate 95
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating claims that a driver shot at another car while traveling on Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday night. According to Virginia State Police, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Investigators claim a Mercedes sedan was going north on I-95 when a...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
mocoshow.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning
At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
Trooper's car rammed by suspect vehicle during police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a police chase with Fairfax County officers ended Wednesday night in a crash. Around 8:55 p.m., a VSP trooper noticed a car wanted by Fairfax County Police located nearby. Detectives claim the suspect car, a 2006 Cadillac sedan,...
