Fairfax County, VA

DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
alxnow.com

BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop

(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA

VSP: Driver shoots at another car on Interstate 95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating claims that a driver shot at another car while traveling on Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday night. According to Virginia State Police, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Investigators claim a Mercedes sedan was going north on I-95 when a...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning

At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

