Seattle, WA

KATU.com

Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington

REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KATU.com

Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts

Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Bon Iver, Leon Bridges and more headlining Day In Day Out festival

Seattle's two-day indie festival is back for its third year with a stacked lineup. Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, WILLOW, Dominic Fike and Explosions in the Sky are headlining Day In Day Out this year, taking place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Seattle Center's Fisher Green Pavilion. Two-day passes start...
SEATTLE, WA

