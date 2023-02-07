Read full article on original website
Watch Babyface Sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2023
Babyface sang “America the Beautiful” at tonight’s Super Bowl, and you can watch it go down below. The venerable R&B singer/composer/producer brought his acoustic guitar rendition to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium ahead of kickoff, prior to Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna is set to headline the official halftime show—her first public performance in five years.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2023: Watch
Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Abbott Elementary star, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at tonight’s Super Bowl. She was backed by a full choir on the field. Check it out below. Ralph, also known for her role in the original Broadway run of Dreamgirls, brought her version of the unofficial Black National Anthem to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium before Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna headlines the official halftime show—it’ll be her first public performance in five years.
Watch Steve Lacy and Thundercat Perform “Bad Habit” at the 2023 Grammys
Steve Lacy was joined by Thundercat onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5). They performed Lacy’s Gemini Rights song “Bad Habit,” backed by a full band. Check it out below. Earlier in the evening, Lacy won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album...
workshop 32
Long before “lo-fi house” was blowing up play counts on YouTube, Kassem Mosse, aka Gunnar Wendel, was making hazy, low-visibility house jams that seemed to creep through a sooty midnight fog. Tarnished and corroded, betraying hints of line noise and vinyl hiss, his music sounded like he’d made it on machines that had lain buried for a decade in the dirt. It wasn’t just the omnipresent murk that made his tracks distinctive; it was the ominous, ungainly way they moved, skulking heavily around the edges of the dancefloor like a hunched beast lurking in the underbrush. At once sensual and sullen, it was a vision of club music charged with danger—a kind of inclement weather that could turn nasty at any minute.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) in Los Angeles. After being introduced by Madonna (who arrived onstage holding a riding crop), Smith emerged surrounded by dancers on a circular platform. Petras sang her part in a cage, as bursts of flames shot into the air in the background. Toward the end of the song, Smith donned a horned top hat and danced with a cane. Watch the performance below.
De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dies at 54
Trugoy the Dove, one-third of the influential hip-hop group De La Soul, has died. A representative for the trio confirmed the news to Pitchfork today (February 12). Trugoy was 54 years old. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however the rapper had discussed his diagnosis with congestive heart failure in recent years.
Harry Styles’ Dancers Describe Chaotic Rotating Stage Mix-Up at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and his dancers had to perform their “As It Was” routine in reverse at Sunday’s Grammys when the stage rotated in the wrong direction, the singer’s dancers and choreographer have revealed on social media. Fronted by Styles in a silver tinsel onesie and staged on a giant turntable, the elaborate routine had been rehearsed to a tee for ten days, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha said on TikTok (per Variety). But on the night, when the stage span the wrong way, “there was nothing we could do to stop it,” dancer Brandon Mathis added in an Instagram Story. “Freaking all of us out on live television.”
Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at 2023 Grammys
Samara Joy has won Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. She was nominated alongside Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Omar Apollo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg. Joy, a 23-year-old jazz singer, released her second album, Linger Awhile, last year via Verve....
The Abyssal Plain
The opening guitar riffs of “Counterillumination” slither like a predator stalking prey. Named after the camouflaging ability of animals in the mesopelagic zone—the ocean layer where light becomes increasingly scarce—the track sets a foreboding tone for Iowa quartet Dryad to explore darker territory. Since debuting in 2017, the band has made dynamic black metal that screeches and pummels, but their debut album aims to terrify. The labyrinthine music of The Abyssal Plain is inspired by the animals and geological features in the 36,000 feet of water beneath us, and the band matches the mystery of its subject matter with unwieldy songs that teem with life.
Quality Control Sells to Scooter Braun’s Hybe
Hybe, the South Korean company that represents BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Lee Hyun, and more, has acquired the Atlanta hip-hop label Quality Control, The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times report. The $300 million deal was led by Hybe America CEO Scooter Braun, who oversaw the cash and stock purchase. Hybe will pay a $250 million purchase price and issue $50 million in new stock.
Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to Burt Bacharach at New York Residency: Watch
Elvis Costello celebrated the life of his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach during a performance on Thursday (February 9), Rolling Stone and Stereogum report. Bacharach died at his home in Los Angeles on February 8, and Costello took a moment to pay tribute to the songwriter as part of the first performance of his 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater.
“Gotikeo (Sapphir22 Global Clash Mix 2000)”
A rising star in Buenos Aires’ electronic scene, Sassyggirl is a bikini-sporting baddie with two-toned hair whose music is a potent distillation of the reggaeton, trap, cumbia villera, and techno spilling out of the city’s underground. Her songs also embody the mutinous, carnal spirit of neoperreo, a reggaeton subgenre that foregrounds dissident bodies and queer desire; in Argentina, it’s been spearheaded by the HiedraH and AGVA collectives. (Sassyggirl is a frequent fixture of their parties and mixes, having worked with founders Tayhana and EL PLVYBXY.) On her bratty 2022 song “Gotikeo,” she imbues neoperreo and Argentine trap with punkish wit, pulling us into the seedy corners of a club (“Me agarra de la mano, me lleva pal oscuro/Qué chula la nena, tiene la cartera llena”/“She takes me to the dark by the hand/Such a hot girl, her purse is full”) just to pass judgment on her fellow party animals (“La coca es pa las feas”/“Coke is for the ugly”).
New York City
The Men: Now there’s a band that knows how to self-mythologize. You might associate the punk four-piece with the Brooklyn music scene of the early 2010s, a world of 285 Kent gigs, Northside showcases, and the BrooklynVegan comments section. But they were always slotting themselves into an earlier classic-rock lineage—recording straight to tape; pushing out five albums in four years; naming their 2011 breakout album after a Ramones classic; going full Crazy Horse on their fourth and arguably best album, 2013’s New Moon. That album’s recording process (in a cabin in the Catskills, naturally) was immortalized by singer-guitarist Nick Chiericozzi in a liner-notes essay, the kind of grandiose reminiscence you’d expect to accompany a 30th-anniversary reissue. These guys knew they were onto something.
Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year for Harry’s House at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles’ third solo LP, Harry’s House, has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The record was nominated alongside ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special, and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).
Gilla Band Share New Song “Sports Day”: Listen
Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have shared a new single, a track titled “Sports Day.” The song arrives ahead of the band’s North American tour, which hits several major cities in the United States along with Vancouver, Canada. Check out “Sports Day” with a visualizer by graphic and motion designer Michael Speed below.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” at 2023 Grammys
Adele has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Easy on Me.” The composition was nominated alongside Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”
Sherelle Shares Track From New EP With I. Jordan: Listen
I. Jordan and Sherelle have joined up for a split EP comprising Jordan’s “M1, M3” and Sherelle’s “GetOutOfMyMind.” Listen to the latter track below. The UK club producers, who are in the midst of a joint European tour, are releasing the record through Fabric Originals on February 24.
“Been Thinking”
The South African pop artist Tyla’s debut single “Getting Late” set her up as a budding princess of amapiano, its music video imagining her as queen bee in a fantastical African city inhabited by young adults with impeccable rhythm. Her latest single “Been Thinking” is a slick club anthem that channels the seductive pop-R&B hits of mid-2000s Ciara and Rihanna. “Somebody call up Usher ’cause I got it bad,” Tyla croons, rabid from a glimpse of her crush’s sweaty body swaying under strobe lights and fantasizing about taking his clothes off. Though she’s overwhelmed by obsession—“If I ever make you mine, I’ma have to leave your fine ass home”— her subtle vocal runs project control, fluttering like butterfly wings. Meanwhile, her sultry and impeccable moves in the video all but ensure that she’s the subject of someone else’s intoxicated dreams.
“Elevator”
Released last week via Chloe Robinson’s Pretty Weird label, the latest EP from Addison Groove—the Bristol producer who helped usher Chicago footwork into the world of UK bass via songs like “Footcrab”—contains two excellent tracks in his typical style. Eh Wut’s B-side, “Elevator,” is a thrill ride that descends from a lineage of iconic tracks like “Percolator,” issuing an inexorable command to move your body right now. Its most crucial update comes from its vocal sample: While some instructional party starters beat their mantra via unchanging, brute force repetition, the hook of “Elevator”—“elevator up and down”— is constantly being chopped and re-shuffled. The vocals duck and weave between a throbbing kick and clicking percussion, accented by little details like purring synth pads and the chiming elevator noise that goes off every few bars. In the track’s breakdown, the galloping polyrhythm is stripped back to just a 4/4 kick with a cavernous application of reverb; the elevator dings speed up faster and faster, creating a tower of terror in the pit of your stomach until you arrive at your floor and snap back into the groove.
Petals EP
Far from the strained dichotomy espoused by the “fuck art, let’s dance” brigade, much of the greatest dance music is shot through with a wildly experimental instinct, from jungle to footwork to singeli’s galloping club deconstructions. Toumba, a producer and DJ from Amman, Jordan, knows this well. Petals, his debut EP for forward-thinking UK label Hessle Audio, is a record of dextrous rhythms, advanced sound design, and microtonal melody that is shot through with the joy of communal celebration.
