ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Matthew P. Pellowski

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew P. Pellowski, 54, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, due to a tragic snowmobile accident.  Matt was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1968, in Winona, Minnesota, to Janice and Mark Pellowski. He was the seventh of eight children.  After graduating from Winona Senior [...]
WINONA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP graces ‘Jeopardy’ with prairie-themed question

Eden Prairie made a cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy.” The city was the subject of a $1,000 question under the category of “Livin’ on a Prairie,” asking for the word that precedes “prairie” in a city near Minneapolis that got its name in the 1800s as a “garden spot.” Contestant Carolyn Shivers, an [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP man dies in Cass County snowmobile crash

An Eden Prairie man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to Sheriff Bryan Welk. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew P. Pellowski, as stated in an obituary posted on the Huber Funeral Homes website. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about [...]
CASS COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles lose in overtime 2-1

The Eden Prairie girls hockey team suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Friday in the Section 2AA Quarterfinals game, losing 2-1 to Prior Lake in the second overtime period. Although both teams had numerous chances to score during two overtime periods, Prior Lake ultimately sealed the victory by scoring the winning goal with 4:57 remaining in [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists

Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Traffic signal out of service Monday night

Residents and commuters in Eden Prairie have been warned of upcoming temporary traffic disruptions by EP City Manager Rick Getschow in his Friday report. On Monday, Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m., the traffic signal at the corner of Prairie Center and Technology drives will be temporarily out of service as part of the Metro [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Dairy Queen parking lot redo OK’d

The pandemic changed the fast-food industry, with order-ahead and drive-thru becoming consumers’ options of choice. Apparently, the effect is lasting. A redo of the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eden Prairie was given preliminary approval Tuesday, Feb. 7, by the city council to help the restaurant accommodate an increase in drive-thru traffic. Steve Giorgi, a spokesperson [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
1K+
Followers
786
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy