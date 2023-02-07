Read full article on original website
Matthew P. Pellowski
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew P. Pellowski, 54, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, due to a tragic snowmobile accident. Matt was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1968, in Winona, Minnesota, to Janice and Mark Pellowski. He was the seventh of eight children. After graduating from Winona Senior [...]
EP graces ‘Jeopardy’ with prairie-themed question
Eden Prairie made a cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy.” The city was the subject of a $1,000 question under the category of “Livin’ on a Prairie,” asking for the word that precedes “prairie” in a city near Minneapolis that got its name in the 1800s as a “garden spot.” Contestant Carolyn Shivers, an [...]
EP man dies in Cass County snowmobile crash
An Eden Prairie man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to Sheriff Bryan Welk. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew P. Pellowski, as stated in an obituary posted on the Huber Funeral Homes website. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about [...]
Red Rock Lake winter celebration goes round and round with ice carousel
There’s a sleepy little lake in Eden Prairie named Red Rock Lake, but in February, it comes alive. Friends of Red Rock Lake (FORRL) association hosts an annual winter celebration every year. It’s a festival of sorts and celebrates the winter season with sledding, ice fishing and kite flying. Friends from far and wide come [...]
Sports update: Eagles lose in overtime 2-1
The Eden Prairie girls hockey team suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Friday in the Section 2AA Quarterfinals game, losing 2-1 to Prior Lake in the second overtime period. Although both teams had numerous chances to score during two overtime periods, Prior Lake ultimately sealed the victory by scoring the winning goal with 4:57 remaining in [...]
Eagles swim and dive crowned 2023 Lake Conference champs
Capturing the Lake Conference title for boys swim and dive is no simple feat. But after an undefeated conference season, Eden Prairie High School’s team did just that with their win against St. Michael-Albertville High School (STMA) on Thursday night. Not only is winning this title a big deal amid a challenging field – it’s [...]
Thrilling battle and heartbreaking finish for Eagles in playoff quarterfinal
The season has ended for the Eden Prairie girls hockey team. But it didn’t go quietly. Before it found its place in the webpages of prep hockey sites, the Eagles raced and chased, bumped and battled, grinding their way through an extended, hard-fought contest – which included two overtime periods to settle a 1-1 deadlock [...]
Aiming high: Aeronautics classes propel EPHS students toward aviation, aerospace careers
The sky’s no longer the limit for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students — starting next year, students in all grades can sign up to take new, hands-on classes in the fields of aeronautics and aerospace. These new courses were created to match student learning with a growing industry need for highly trained aviation industry [...]
Eagles fall to No. 6 Wayzata in final home game of the season
By 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, Rink 1 at Eden Prairie Community Center was empty with the exception of Ryan and Nick Koering. The two brothers sat on the Eagles bench, looking out on the darkened arena after the Eagles’ loss to sixth-ranked Wayzata. Ryan, the Eagles’ captain and only senior, had just played in his [...]
EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists
Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
EP Schools hosting community planning sessions Feb. 7-8, 13, 23
Community members are invited to make their voices heard during a series of upcoming strategic planning sessions hosted by Eden Prairie Schools. Billed as “World Cafés,” the events will feature open forums facilitated by EP Schools students and staff. All Eden Prairie community members, including students and their families, are invited to attend and take [...]
Lawmakers drafting bill that would put social workers on light-rail trains
Rep. Brad Tabke said he wrecked his pickup on the first day of the legislative session, so he’s been regularly riding the light rail from downtown Minneapolis to the state Capitol, and it’s been an eye-opener for the Shakopee Democrat. “I see everything,” he said. He said safety on the Metro Transit Blue and Green [...]
Traffic signal out of service Monday night
Residents and commuters in Eden Prairie have been warned of upcoming temporary traffic disruptions by EP City Manager Rick Getschow in his Friday report. On Monday, Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m., the traffic signal at the corner of Prairie Center and Technology drives will be temporarily out of service as part of the Metro [...]
Dairy Queen parking lot redo OK’d
The pandemic changed the fast-food industry, with order-ahead and drive-thru becoming consumers’ options of choice. Apparently, the effect is lasting. A redo of the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eden Prairie was given preliminary approval Tuesday, Feb. 7, by the city council to help the restaurant accommodate an increase in drive-thru traffic. Steve Giorgi, a spokesperson [...]
