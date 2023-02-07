Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO