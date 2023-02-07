Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Tennessee Firearms Association meeting
The Knoxville chapter of the Tennessee Firearms Association will meet on Tuesday, February 14th from 6 to 8 pm at the Shoney’s located on Emory Road in Knoxville, off of exit 112 from I-75. Food will be available between 6 and 7 pm and the meeting itself will begin...
WYSH AM 1380
McNally checks into hospital, tweets update
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, whose 5th State Senatorial District includes Anderson County, checked himself into Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, after experiencing what he called in an early-morning tweet “symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.”. McNally reportedly began feeling ill during Thursday morning’s Senate session, and was advised by...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson, Campbell schools to remain closed Monday Feb. 13
Due to widespread illness across both systems, schools in Anderson and Campbell counties will remain closed on Monday, February 13th to allow folks to start feeling better. Both systems, along with several others in East Tennessee, were closed on Friday for the same reason. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News...
WYSH AM 1380
Larry Miller retiring from CPD
After 30 years with the city of Clinton, Police Lieutenant Larry Miller is retiring. The CPD invites the community to come out to thank him for his service and wish him well in his retirement this afternoon (Friday, February 10th) at 2 pm in the Clinton City Council Room inside City Hall.
WYSH AM 1380
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
WYSH AM 1380
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann was born August 11, 1951, and passed away on February 8, 2023. He was the son of Paul H. Gann and Jean Goans Gann. Preceded in death by his father and infant twin sisters and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, several cousins,...
WYSH AM 1380
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years. His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a...
Comments / 0