Dubuque, IA

Photos: Dubuque’s New Hazmat Mobile Command Center

According to a press release, the Dubuque Fire Department is welcoming the newest unit to its fleet, a Hazmat/Mobile Command 571. This new unit replaces a 1998 vehicle. And now we have photos of the latest addition. The primary use of the vehicle is to respond to, control, and mitigate...
DUBUQUE, IA
Free Parking in Dubuque’s City-Owned Ramps Until Friday Morning

The City of Dubuque is opening all City-owned parking ramps for free parking until 7 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 10). Residents who would like to remove their vehicles from the streets to assist with snow removal are encouraged to consider this opportunity. The heavy snowfall Dubuque and the Tri-States has...
DUBUQUE, IA
Donate to the Dubuque Food Pantry at Kwik Stop All February Long

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
NICC Brings Back “Beginning Beekeeping” Course

Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will be bringing back a popular course. It will be taught by a farm-owner who produces more than 20 different flavors of honey. NICC announced that their "Beginning Beekeeping" course would be returning to the campus curriculum in February 2023. Bill Johnson of Johnson Honey Farm in Guttenberg, IA will teach the class, as his him and his wife Louise have run their own operation since 1993.
CALMAR, IA
Dubuque, IA
