Click10.com
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say
MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
Click10.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
cbs12.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Family searching for owner of dog after 5-year-old brutally attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a 5-year-old girl is looking for answers after a dog brutally attacked her at a park in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon. Florian Becker, the girl’s father, said his wife and children were on a playground at Horrt Park around 1 p.m. when a woman offered them to pet her dog.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
southdadenewsleader.com
Families of teens, killed following Homestead Police chase, file suit
Families of two teenagers who died following a car chase with City of Homestead police in February 2021 have filed suit. The suit states, “On February 13, 2021, Homestead police officers illegally chased a car occupied by four teenagers, caused them to crash into a canal, and left them there to die. Fourteen-year-old Rihanna Vargas and fourteen-year-old Terence Valdivia were passengers in that car and tragically lost their lives.”
cw34.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
Click10.com
Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash
MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
Click10.com
Hallandale Beach co-op president taken to court after yelling obscenities at female residents
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building was caught on camera verbally abusing a resident who was walking to the laundry room. In fact, several women in the building have come forward to say they live in fear every time they walk out of their apartments.
