Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say

MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Families of teens, killed following Homestead Police chase, file suit

Families of two teenagers who died following a car chase with City of Homestead police in February 2021 have filed suit. The suit states, “On February 13, 2021, Homestead police officers illegally chased a car occupied by four teenagers, caused them to crash into a canal, and left them there to die. Fourteen-year-old Rihanna Vargas and fourteen-year-old Terence Valdivia were passengers in that car and tragically lost their lives.”
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash

MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
MEDLEY, FL

