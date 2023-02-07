ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Durham County Sheriff discusses addressing gun violence, school safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping young people out of harm’s way is what Durham County Sheriff, Clarence Birkhead, says keeps him up at night. “How can we safe our youth? How can we curb this gun violence? How can we stop this senseless killing,” he said. Birkhead...
cbs17

Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a broad-daylight shooting in Durham late Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street, which is near the intersection with West Chapel Hill Street, according to the Durham Police Department.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

