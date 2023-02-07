Read full article on original website
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff discusses addressing gun violence, school safety
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping young people out of harm’s way is what Durham County Sheriff, Clarence Birkhead, says keeps him up at night. “How can we safe our youth? How can we curb this gun violence? How can we stop this senseless killing,” he said. Birkhead...
cbs17
Suspect used fake business name to buy Durham roof shingles, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that used a fake business name to buy roof shingles. Police said the suspect arrived in a burgundy F-150 and later returned in a U-Haul truck and loaded up 39 roof shingles. Officers did not indicate...
cbs17
Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a broad-daylight shooting in Durham late Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street, which is near the intersection with West Chapel Hill Street, according to the Durham Police Department.
cbs17
Shooting reported in Wake County north of Rolesville, deputies say
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at 7720 Zebulon Road in between Youngsville and Rolesville. Major Barry Jones told CBS 17 deputies are on scene...
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
cbs17
Anti-abortion group in Raleigh begins 40 weeks of prayer walks outside clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local anti-abortion advocates gather outside of A Woman’s Choice in Raleigh nearly every weekend. But on Saturday, they were joined by a national group called “Love Life.”. About 40 people stood on the sidewalk outside of the clinic, to kick off the organization’s...
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
After failed deliveries, Durham man gets refrigerator and compensation: ABC11 Troubleshooter
Durham man's refrigerator was delivered multiple times with damage. Here's what to do if this ever happens to you.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office reactivates senior wellness check program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14. The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call. The sheriff’s office said citizens...
cbs17
Hillside High School students prepare for debut of “State of Urgency” play
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Play rehearsals are underway at Hillside High School in Durham. “I would say I’m a little nervous for sure. I just want to make sure it’s right,” mentioned Hillside High senior, Aniya Lowe. Students are preparing for the opening night for the...
cbs17
Digging deeper: Researchers at NC State propose a fourth light on traffic signals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lights – red, yellow, green… and white?. Researchers at North Carolina State University say it’s a possibility as they look into the future of driving and how it’ll impact traffic patterns. They said autonomous vehicles – or completely driverless cars...
cbs17
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
cbs17
Raleigh produce nonprofit offers alternative to rising grocery costs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While you may be able to cut back on some luxuries, rising grocery prices are hard to avoid. A Moody Analytics report said families spend $72 more for groceries in Dec. 2022 than they did Dec. 2021. More people are starting to look for alternatives...
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
School alerted Nash County to girl's beating before Christmas, but county failed to remove her from home where she died
NASHVILLE, N.C. — WRAL News has learned that the state will not investigate how the Nash County Department of Social Services handled the abuse case of Christal Lane, an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her grandmother. A previous WRAL News investigation found that 72-year-old Patricia Ricks was...
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
