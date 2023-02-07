Read full article on original website
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
New cars are crazy expensive but, if you're careful, they don't have to be
After years of parts shortages, the average price people paid for a new car in America only recently dropped back below sticker. But this ignores a larger issue: Even pre-pandemic, sticker prices were steadily ticking higher as buyers load up on options.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate
With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
torquenews.com
Owning a Tesla Without Home Charging
This is my experience owning a Tesla without home charging - and what to do if you can't charge at home. I have a Tesla 2022 Model 3 rear-wheel drive that I have owned for about 6 months now, and one thing that is different about me than most people is that I have no home charging. Not having home charging means I need to find a Tesla Supercharger or some other charging station in order to get my car charged up so that it can keep driving.
msn.com
Thinking about buying a car? Auto expert explains the best time to buy
If you're in the market for a new car, there is mixed news. New car prices are still at their highest in years but used car prices have been coming down for the past four months. 7News spoke to Sean Tucker who is the Senior Editor for Kelley Blue Book.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Gets Rendered Into Reality
The story contains renderings by Tacoma4G that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was revealed in patent images last month and it looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in 2021. Now, the model has been rendered into reality by...
torquenews.com
Best New-Car Deals from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks to help you choose a good car at a good price with their newly revised monthly list of the best new-car deals that consists of nine SUVs and one full-size pickup truck. Good Deals on New SUVs and Pickups. It’s...
torquenews.com
The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport Redefines Subcompact with Stylish Design
The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport is a subcompact luxury SUV that embodies the Lexus luxury formula with its upscale appearance and well-appointed interior. Despite its impressive aesthetic, the driving still offers a classic interpretation of the Lexus luxury experience. In 2022 Lexus NX brought a breath of fresh...
msn.com
Lexus Ranks Best, Ford Freefalls On 2023 J.D. Power Dependability Study
Kia is the best mass-market brand, while Land Rover is still ranked as the least-dependable automaker. Every February, the researchers at J.D. Power release an annual dependability study for vehicles that are a few years old. This year, the study is based on the feedback from 30,062 owners of three-year-old vehicles that were purchased new. The overall takeaway is that dependability is improving slowly across the board, though issues persist with advanced technology and infotainment systems.
The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz
If a Mercedes-Benz isn't luxurious enough, thankfully there's Maybach. What is the story behind this ultra-luxury brand? The post The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Watch Yet Another Delivery Driver Forget To Set Parking Brake On A Hill
The van quietly sneaks away unnoticed as the delivery driver and the lady seemingly exchange pleasantries. We never get tired of watching videos of vehicles crashing, rolling away, or causing other mayhem on YouTube. Maybe it's because we're voyeurs of other people's misfortune or want reassurance that we're not the only ones who do boneheaded things. Either way, the videos provide an amusing distraction or a much-needed laugh.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Inside Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year Issue
What were you doing 20 years ago? If it feels like an eternity has passed… well, it has. I was features editor at a style magazine in London, with a side hustle as a presenter on MTV. Senior editor Justin Fenner’s family had recently moved to South Carolina, where he enrolled in a high-school journalism course. Marine and aviation editor Michael Verdon began freelancing for Robb Report that year, while staff writers Abigail Montanez and Tori Latham were 10 and 8, respectively (doesn’t that make me feel old?), and were into soccer and the violin. Elsewhere in 2003, the US and UK...
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper
A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been spotted and this time we get a good look at the front-end, which appears to have been updated, and it still has a monstrous windshield wiper. As we reported last week, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as...
Hyundai launching electric vehicle subscription program for $699 per month
Hyundai's Evolve+ is a new month-to-month car subscription program that includes insurance and maintenance for the Kona Electric or Ioniq 5 with no long-term commitment.
