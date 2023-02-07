ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate

With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
OREGON STATE
torquenews.com

Owning a Tesla Without Home Charging

This is my experience owning a Tesla without home charging - and what to do if you can't charge at home. I have a Tesla 2022 Model 3 rear-wheel drive that I have owned for about 6 months now, and one thing that is different about me than most people is that I have no home charging. Not having home charging means I need to find a Tesla Supercharger or some other charging station in order to get my car charged up so that it can keep driving.
Carscoops

2024 Toyota Tacoma Gets Rendered Into Reality

The story contains renderings by Tacoma4G that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was revealed in patent images last month and it looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in 2021. Now, the model has been rendered into reality by...
torquenews.com

Best New-Car Deals from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks to help you choose a good car at a good price with their newly revised monthly list of the best new-car deals that consists of nine SUVs and one full-size pickup truck. Good Deals on New SUVs and Pickups. It’s...
torquenews.com

The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport Redefines Subcompact with Stylish Design

The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport is a subcompact luxury SUV that embodies the Lexus luxury formula with its upscale appearance and well-appointed interior. Despite its impressive aesthetic, the driving still offers a classic interpretation of the Lexus luxury experience. In 2022 Lexus NX brought a breath of fresh...
msn.com

Lexus Ranks Best, Ford Freefalls On 2023 J.D. Power Dependability Study

Kia is the best mass-market brand, while Land Rover is still ranked as the least-dependable automaker. Every February, the researchers at J.D. Power release an annual dependability study for vehicles that are a few years old. This year, the study is based on the feedback from 30,062 owners of three-year-old vehicles that were purchased new. The overall takeaway is that dependability is improving slowly across the board, though issues persist with advanced technology and infotainment systems.
msn.com

Watch Yet Another Delivery Driver Forget To Set Parking Brake On A Hill

The van quietly sneaks away unnoticed as the delivery driver and the lady seemingly exchange pleasantries. We never get tired of watching videos of vehicles crashing, rolling away, or causing other mayhem on YouTube. Maybe it's because we're voyeurs of other people's misfortune or want reassurance that we're not the only ones who do boneheaded things. Either way, the videos provide an amusing distraction or a much-needed laugh.
torquenews.com

Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery

With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Robb Report

Inside Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year Issue

What were you doing 20 years ago? If it feels like an eternity has passed… well, it has. I was features editor at a style magazine in London, with a side hustle as a presenter on MTV. Senior editor Justin Fenner’s family had recently moved to South Carolina, where he enrolled in a high-school journalism course.  Marine and aviation editor Michael Verdon began freelancing for Robb Report that year, while staff writers Abigail Montanez and Tori Latham were 10 and 8, respectively (doesn’t that make me feel old?), and were into soccer and the violin.  Elsewhere in 2003, the US and UK...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023

As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
electrek.co

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper

A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been spotted and this time we get a good look at the front-end, which appears to have been updated, and it still has a monstrous windshield wiper. As we reported last week, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy