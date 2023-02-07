‘Liaison’: Watch Trailer for Vincent Cassel & Eva Green’s New Apple TV+ Thriller (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Viral Sure Thing singer Miguel teases new music
Viral 'Sure Thing' hitmaker Miguel is working on new music. The R+B star's 2011 hit has seen a resurgence in popularity after going viral on the video-sharing platform, with even the likes of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West using the sped-up version of the track to soundtrack one of their clips on the app, and it has given the 37-year-old singer the "momentum" to pen new tunes.
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on More After Finale: ‘I Definitely Leave the Door Open to Something’
The final season of A Million Little Things may have just started, but we’re already thinking about the end — and how we’re hoping it might not be the last time we see the friend group we’ve grown to know and love the past five years. So does it leave off in such a way that a revival, spinoff, or follow-up movie would be possible?
Jimin to release debut solo album 'around March'
Jimin is hoping to release his debut solo album next month. The BTS star hosted a Weverse live-stream on Friday (10.02.23), where he announced that his LP should be with fans "around March" time. He teased: “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys...
Rihanna reportedly gearing up to announce tour, Sam Smith wears inflatable bodysuit, and more celeb news
Rihanna reportedly gearing up to announce tour after Super Bowl. Rihanna is reportedly planning to announce a tour after her headline Super Bowl halftime show performance. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The 'Work' hitmaker is poised to make...
