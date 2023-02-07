Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
WJBF.com
Eagles Fans Irate After Devonta Smith’s Catch Ruled Incomplete
The swing may have cost Philadelphia four points. Football is a game of inches, rarely more so than in the Super Bowl. Facing second-and-one on the Chiefs‘ 48-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to hit wide receiver Devonta Smith for an incredible catch. The 35-yard gain would’ve given Philadelphia first-and-10 on the Kansas City 13 with a minute to play in the first half and the Eagles nursing a 21–14 lead.
WJBF.com
Barry Sanders Shares His 'Greatest Accomplishment'
The Oklahoma State and Lions legend was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a legendary career at both the college and professional levels. At Oklahoma State, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 and ran for 2,628 yards that season alone. With the Lions, he made 10 Pro Bowls, was named to six All-Pro teams and won four rushing titles. His highlights remain YouTube gold, with a rundown of his top 50 plays on the NFL’s page garnering 3.6 million views.
WJBF.com
16 things to know about Sunday’s Super Bowl
(AP) — The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is a rare matchup of the top two teams from the regular season. Both teams won 14 games and were the top seeds with their 28 regular-season wins tied for the second most in Super Bowl history. The Eagles are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and looking for their second win following one five years ago. The Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons and looking to win their third overall.
WJBF.com
Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?
(NEXSTAR) – When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday, only one team will leave with the Lombardi Trophy. But the losers — and even some players who don’t even clock a single second of game time — will leave a big bonus paycheck.
Comments / 0