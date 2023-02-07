Read full article on original website
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
Fighter jets from Massachusetts assisted in shooting of Chinese spy balloon
The U.S. used F-15s from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield to assist in the shooting of the Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
USGS reports 2.6-magnitude earthquake off Virginia coast
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Virginia Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
‘The chances are getting slimmer’: Turkish woman in Connecticut waits to hear fate of family after earthquake
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With thousands already dead, and many more trapped underneath rubble in Turkey and Syria, the death toll for a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake will likely continue to rise. More than 3,000 people died after the earthquake hit before dawn Monday morning. For relatives in Connecticut, it’s a terrifying wait to […]
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — Connecticut State Police released video if a crash that injured a state trooper and a firefighter while responding to a rollover on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Cromwell firefighter Jon Bicking was seriously injured in the crash. State Trooper William Atkins received minor injuries.
connecticuthistory.org
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
West Haven school adding security after threats found in bathroom
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May V. Carrigan Intermediate School in West Haven has added additional security guards and is considering installing metal detectors in response to a slew of vandalism and threats found in the last few months. “It’s disheartening my guys here at 10, 11, and 12 years old — the last thing […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was a quieter week due to the cold and skim ice conditions on many of the smaller lakes/ponds. He has heard that the salmon bite on the Shetucket has remained strong for anglers that are still trying. The Salmon and Farmington River TMAs have also been fishing strong over the past few days, as most of the shelf ice is gone. You need to look to the larger lakes or the Connecticut River to find open water this weekend, but a strong bass and panfish bite should be available in most locations. Holdover striped bass action seems to be picking up once again after a slow week or two around the cold snap, and that will remain a steady option for anglers looking to kill time before the spring run.
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year […]
NECN
Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut
Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
Two separate crashes injure two separate state troopers
Two separate crashes injure two separate state troopers.
Some Conn. residents renting chickens amid egg price increase
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The rising cost of eggs is forcing some Connecticut residents to come up with creative solutions to save money, with some people going so far as to rent a chicken. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average of a dozen large eggs was $1.93 in January […]
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
