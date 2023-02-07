Read full article on original website
WHSV
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
WHSV
Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
I-64 East reopened in Goochland after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 166, just west of the Oilville Road exit. The eastbound lanes are closed between Cross Country Road and Oilville Road.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
YAHOO!
Sheriff's Office: An Augusta County woman goes missing. She was last seen Feb. 3.
The News Leader is making this article free to all readers in order to assist a missing person investigation. UPDATE: The missing woman was safely located, the sheriff's office reported March 14. An Augusta County woman is missing, reports the Sheriff's Office. "On Sunday, February 20, 2022, the Augusta County...
wsvaonline.com
Local auctioneer named best in Virginia
After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
Charlottesville Police looking for Palmyra man in connection to shooting
According to police, officers responded to 930 of Harris Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and while the responding officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WHSV
ARROW Project promotes self-care at love market
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks dedicated its love market to the ARROW project’s priority of self-care which involves maintaining wellness. The nonprofit team, ARROW, suggests having a hobby outside of work that brings joy or peace. The items sold at the Love Market act as a simple...
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
q101online.com
Missing Luray woman found dead
A Luray woman reported missing yesterday was found dead. The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that search teams located the body of Catherine Stevens around 9 o’clock last night. Authorities had been on the lookout for Stevens after she reportedly walked away from her West...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
q101online.com
Arrests Made in Greene County Tobacco Shop Burglary
(RUCKERSVILLE) Two Greene County men were arrested yesterday in connection with a break-in last week at a Ruckersville tobacco shop. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that 39-year-old Brian Anthony Harlow, of Ruckersville, and 55-year-old Todd Keith Wells, of Stanardsville, were taken into custody Friday after deputies executed a search warrant.
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
NBC 29 News
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
WRIC TV
Two arrested for stealing lottery tickets in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested after breaking into a Greene County tobacco shop and stealing several lottery tickets last week. In the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies with Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tobacco shop in Ruckersville for a reported break in. According to deputies, several lottery tickets had been stolen. Deputies also determined that two people were responsible for the break in.
VIDEO: Tree knocks out power at Madison Admin complex
A tree fell Friday morning knocking out power in the vicinity of the Madison County Administrative complex in Madison. REC said it would take up to five hours to restore power to the county library, the Kemper Mansion and to county office buildings located at 410 and 414 N. Main Street. Strong winds in Madison earlier this week and Thursday night seem the likely reason a large juniper tree fell into a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) pole causing power disruption for Madison County administration, the county library, nearby residences and for a while, Waverly Yowell Elementary School. MADRAPP Video: REC at work restoring power to Madison Admin Complex. The tree fell...
wsvaonline.com
Greene County crash deadly
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
q101online.com
Greene County Scam Call Sparks Investigation
A scam call making the rounds in Greene County is prompting emergency action from law enforcement. In a social media post, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said calls from an unknown source were going out to residents, telling them that the sheriff’s office has warrants for their arrest. The agency said this is not in line with its policy, and these phone calls are scams.
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
