Grottoes, VA

WHSV

Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home

At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local auctioneer named best in Virginia

After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

ARROW Project promotes self-care at love market

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks dedicated its love market to the ARROW project’s priority of self-care which involves maintaining wellness. The nonprofit team, ARROW, suggests having a hobby outside of work that brings joy or peace. The items sold at the Love Market act as a simple...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
q101online.com

Missing Luray woman found dead

A Luray woman reported missing yesterday was found dead. The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that search teams located the body of Catherine Stevens around 9 o’clock last night. Authorities had been on the lookout for Stevens after she reportedly walked away from her West...
LURAY, VA
q101online.com

Arrests Made in Greene County Tobacco Shop Burglary

(RUCKERSVILLE) Two Greene County men were arrested yesterday in connection with a break-in last week at a Ruckersville tobacco shop. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that 39-year-old Brian Anthony Harlow, of Ruckersville, and 55-year-old Todd Keith Wells, of Stanardsville, were taken into custody Friday after deputies executed a search warrant.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
NBC 29 News

Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Two arrested for stealing lottery tickets in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested after breaking into a Greene County tobacco shop and stealing several lottery tickets last week. In the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies with Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tobacco shop in Ruckersville for a reported break in. According to deputies, several lottery tickets had been stolen. Deputies also determined that two people were responsible for the break in.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VIDEO: Tree knocks out power at Madison Admin complex

A tree fell Friday morning knocking out power in the vicinity of the Madison County Administrative complex in Madison. REC said it would take up to five hours to restore power to the county library, the Kemper Mansion and to county office buildings located at 410 and 414 N. Main Street. Strong winds in Madison earlier this week and Thursday night seem the likely reason a large juniper tree fell into a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) pole causing power disruption for Madison County administration, the county library, nearby residences and for a while, Waverly Yowell Elementary School. MADRAPP Video: REC at work restoring power to Madison Admin Complex. The tree fell...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Greene County crash deadly

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Greene County Scam Call Sparks Investigation

A scam call making the rounds in Greene County is prompting emergency action from law enforcement. In a social media post, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said calls from an unknown source were going out to residents, telling them that the sheriff’s office has warrants for their arrest. The agency said this is not in line with its policy, and these phone calls are scams.
GREENE COUNTY, VA

