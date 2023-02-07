A tree fell Friday morning knocking out power in the vicinity of the Madison County Administrative complex in Madison. REC said it would take up to five hours to restore power to the county library, the Kemper Mansion and to county office buildings located at 410 and 414 N. Main Street. Strong winds in Madison earlier this week and Thursday night seem the likely reason a large juniper tree fell into a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) pole causing power disruption for Madison County administration, the county library, nearby residences and for a while, Waverly Yowell Elementary School. MADRAPP Video: REC at work restoring power to Madison Admin Complex. The tree fell...

