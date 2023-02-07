Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Warren Beatty Appears in Bizarre Dick Tracy TCM Special in Apparent Film-Rights Ploy (VIDEO)
If you tuned into TCM on Friday, February 10, you might have been surprised to see Warren Beatty, 85, back in character as Dick Tracy, a comic-strip character he played in the 1990 film of the same name. Written and directed by Beatty and Chris Merrill, Dick Tracy Special: Tracy...
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on More After Finale: ‘I Definitely Leave the Door Open to Something’
The final season of A Million Little Things may have just started, but we’re already thinking about the end — and how we’re hoping it might not be the last time we see the friend group we’ve grown to know and love the past five years. So does it leave off in such a way that a revival, spinoff, or follow-up movie would be possible?
Candace Cameron Bure Sounds Off on Cancel Culture After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Controversy
Nearly four months after her “traditional marriage” comments in a Wall Street Journal profile landed Candace Cameron Bure in hot water, the Full House alum is giving her thoughts about cancel culture. “Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Bure said on the February 8...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Star-Studded Celebration of Life Service
Friends and family came together on Saturday, February 12, to celebrate the life of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and TV personality who died by suicide on December 13 at age 40. According to People, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosted the event, which was attended by...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'buying $34.5m mansion' after two years of house-hunting
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a $34.5 million home together after two years of house-hunting. The couple - who married last July - have spent a long time looking for the perfect property to settle down in and now TMZ.com reports they are in the final stages of closing a deal on a luxurious seven-bedroom home in California's Pacific Palisades which boasts 13 bathrooms as well as a gym, home spa and a six-car garage.
Viral Sure Thing singer Miguel teases new music
Viral 'Sure Thing' hitmaker Miguel is working on new music. The R+B star's 2011 hit has seen a resurgence in popularity after going viral on the video-sharing platform, with even the likes of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West using the sped-up version of the track to soundtrack one of their clips on the app, and it has given the 37-year-old singer the "momentum" to pen new tunes.
SZA is celebrating being weed-free for 1 year
SZA is celebrating being weed-free for a year. The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker took to Twitter to mark the milestone and admitted she does not "miss" Marijuana, though she claimed being "sober" has caused her to gain weight. She wrote on Monday (13.02.23): "Today officially makes a year + I haven’t...
