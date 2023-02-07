ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Star-Studded Celebration of Life Service

Friends and family came together on Saturday, February 12, to celebrate the life of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and TV personality who died by suicide on December 13 at age 40. According to People, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosted the event, which was attended by...
WFMZ-TV Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'buying $34.5m mansion' after two years of house-hunting

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a $34.5 million home together after two years of house-hunting. The couple - who married last July - have spent a long time looking for the perfect property to settle down in and now TMZ.com reports they are in the final stages of closing a deal on a luxurious seven-bedroom home in California's Pacific Palisades which boasts 13 bathrooms as well as a gym, home spa and a six-car garage.
WFMZ-TV Online

Viral Sure Thing singer Miguel teases new music

Viral 'Sure Thing' hitmaker Miguel is working on new music. The R+B star's 2011 hit has seen a resurgence in popularity after going viral on the video-sharing platform, with even the likes of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West using the sped-up version of the track to soundtrack one of their clips on the app, and it has given the 37-year-old singer the "momentum" to pen new tunes.
WFMZ-TV Online

SZA is celebrating being weed-free for 1 year

SZA is celebrating being weed-free for a year. The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker took to Twitter to mark the milestone and admitted she does not "miss" Marijuana, though she claimed being "sober" has caused her to gain weight. She wrote on Monday (13.02.23): "Today officially makes a year + I haven’t...

