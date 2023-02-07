ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WATE

Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on De Armond Road in Kingston around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Two victims were shot, and one was killed. She was identified by police as 24-year-old Deetta Weaver. Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At. Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home...
KINGSTON, TN
thebig1063.com

Two arrested by CCSO after search warrant executed for drugs

On Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants at a residence in Claiborne County. During the execution of the search warrants detectives located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Detectives also recovered and seized United States currency...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN

