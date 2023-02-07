Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Tries to Avoid Longest Losing Streak of the Season in Matchup With Michigan State
Ohio State can’t save its season on Sunday. Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 B1G) Schottenstein Center 1 p.m. CBS. But a win sure would relieve some of the tension that’s built up over the 22 days since its last victory. Riding its second five-game losing streak since the start...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hits A 27-Year Low By Scoring Only 41 Points Against Michigan State
The Buckeyes have hit another new low. Somehow, some way, Ohio State has found a way to hit something lower than rock bottom. Its offense was the problem again on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes were blown out at home by Michigan State, 62-41, to Ohio State its sixth straight loss...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Suffers Sixth Straight Defeat, 62-41, in Lowest-Scoring Performance of the Season Against Michigan State
Surprise, surprise; the Buckeyes are back in the loser’s circle. Ohio State dropped its sixth game in a row on Sunday, a new low under Chris Holtmann, and its third straight at home as Michigan State captured a 62-41 win at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes hadn’t previously scored fewer than 60 points in a game this season.
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
Eleven Warriors
Tom Izzo Among Mentors, Colleagues to Offer Guidance to Chris Holtmann Throughout Tumultuous Season For Ohio State
Chris Holtmann received a call from a colleague after last week’s Wisconsin game. Actually, the first call came during the second half of the contest, but Holtmann was preoccupied. The Ohio State head coach had just been ejected from the game after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, and Holtmann had to watch his team play the rest of the way from the back of the Schottenstein Center.
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board
There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
Ohio State basketball: Gene Smith’s extension to Chris Holtmann looks foolish
The Ohio State basketball team is having the worst season they’ve had in 20 years. Not since the final year of Jim O’Brien’s tenure have the Buckeyes been under .500 this late in the year. Chris Holtmann is certainly hearing the calls from fans for him to be fired.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Keeps Finding New Ways to Lose During Stretch of 10 Losses in 11 Games
The final score doesn’t necessarily suggest it, but a lot of things went right for Ohio State on Thursday. The Buckeyes won the rebounding battle, 35-24. They outscored the Wildcats by 14 points in the paint. Ohio State finished with double-digit assists for the first time in five games, and actually held the lead for longer than Northwestern. The Buckeyes hit 50% of their shots, took twice as many free throws as their opponent and held the Wildcats under 50% shooting for the game. Ohio State even got a stellar performance from Justice Sueing, whose previous struggles had largely coincided with the Buckeyes’ ongoing slump.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Northwestern, 69-63, As Buckeyes Drop Five Straight For the Second Time in 2023
Ohio State has dropped five straight games for the second time since the start of January. Big Ten losses have now reached double digits for the Buckeyes, who suffered their 10th loss of the past 11 games to fall two games under .500 on the season following a 69-63 defeat to Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center Thursday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Football Players Participate in Valentine’s Day Celebration at Ronald McDonald House of Columbus
Nine Ohio State football players spent two hours at the Ronald McDonald House of Columbus on Friday afternoon interacting with Nationwide Children’s Hospital patients and their families. Junior quarterback Kyle McCord and eight midyear enrollees – transfers Ja’Had Carter and Vic Cutler and freshmen Jelani Thurman, Luke Montgomery, Joshua...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
