Columbus, OH

Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Suffers Sixth Straight Defeat, 62-41, in Lowest-Scoring Performance of the Season Against Michigan State

Surprise, surprise; the Buckeyes are back in the loser’s circle. Ohio State dropped its sixth game in a row on Sunday, a new low under Chris Holtmann, and its third straight at home as Michigan State captured a 62-41 win at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes hadn’t previously scored fewer than 60 points in a game this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans

CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tom Izzo Among Mentors, Colleagues to Offer Guidance to Chris Holtmann Throughout Tumultuous Season For Ohio State

Chris Holtmann received a call from a colleague after last week’s Wisconsin game. Actually, the first call came during the second half of the contest, but Holtmann was preoccupied. The Ohio State head coach had just been ejected from the game after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, and Holtmann had to watch his team play the rest of the way from the back of the Schottenstein Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board

There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program

Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Keeps Finding New Ways to Lose During Stretch of 10 Losses in 11 Games

The final score doesn’t necessarily suggest it, but a lot of things went right for Ohio State on Thursday. The Buckeyes won the rebounding battle, 35-24. They outscored the Wildcats by 14 points in the paint. Ohio State finished with double-digit assists for the first time in five games, and actually held the lead for longer than Northwestern. The Buckeyes hit 50% of their shots, took twice as many free throws as their opponent and held the Wildcats under 50% shooting for the game. Ohio State even got a stellar performance from Justice Sueing, whose previous struggles had largely coincided with the Buckeyes’ ongoing slump.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Players Participate in Valentine’s Day Celebration at Ronald McDonald House of Columbus

Nine Ohio State football players spent two hours at the Ronald McDonald House of Columbus on Friday afternoon interacting with Nationwide Children’s Hospital patients and their families. Junior quarterback Kyle McCord and eight midyear enrollees – transfers Ja’Had Carter and Vic Cutler and freshmen Jelani Thurman, Luke Montgomery, Joshua...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds

Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH

