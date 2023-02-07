ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Weather Blog: Was the mysterious balloon over SWFL in 2022 a Chinese balloon?

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
 5 days ago

Images of a Chinese surveillance balloon floating above a large swath of the U.S. went viral over the weekend, and since that weekend balloon incident, there have been reports of similar balloons flying over the U.S. mainland within the last few years.

One of those balloons reportedly flew over Florida.

You may remember several months ago, on Sunday, May 8, a mysterious balloon was spotted high above Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Naples.

The NBC2 newsroom was flooded with emails and calls from viewers asking about the balloon and where it came from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RJX9_0kfCjBfY00
(Photo of balloon over SWFL on May 8, 2022, from Douglas Henderson)

Here’s another picture of the same balloon during the day from Fort Myers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8fvQ_0kfCjBfY00

At the time, the balloon was determined to have been an atmospheric research balloon.

But after the recent news of a Chinese surveillance balloon, you might be wondering if that balloon over Southwest Florida back in May could have possibly been a Chinese balloon.

Let’s take a closer look at both balloons side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZ6dP_0kfCjBfY00

The image on the left is the balloon spotted over Southwest Florida on May 8. The image on the right is an image of the Chinese balloon from the weekend.

Notice the differences. The balloons have a different shape and payload.

NBC2 confirmed the balloon spotted over Southwest Florida back in May originated from Arizona and was launched by an atmospheric remote sensing company called World View.

Their balloon takes measurements of variables like carbon dioxide, Ozone, and temperature. The data are often collected for agencies like NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) for atmospheric research.

It’s actually very rare to see those balloons from the ground because they often fly high up in the stratosphere (sometimes three times the altitude of commercial jets).

The reason why the balloon was visible back in May was likely due to a loss of helium, bringing the balloon down to a much lower altitude.

So, in case you were curious if the balloon spotted over us last year was a Chinese spy balloon, the answer is no, at least not that particular balloon.

