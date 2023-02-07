Read full article on original website
Linear TV Hours Watched Dropped 2% in 2nd Half of 2022: Samba TV
Samba TV’s The State of Viewership report for the second half of 2022 shows the continued erosion of traditional TV-watching. According to the report, linear viewing hours fell 2% in the second half of 2022 compared to the second half of 2021. In the third quarter, linear viewing hit its lowest level in seven quarters before a season rebound that saw viewing in the fourth quarter equal Q4 of 2022.
What's Going to Happen to Hulu, a Major SVOD with 48 Million Customers? Who Knows?
Will Disney buy all of it? Will Comcast buy it back? Will it revert to a joint venture? We seem to know less about Hulu's fate than we did a year ago. "Let the speculation begin," trumpeted analyst Michael Nathanson in a late-week note in which he suggested that Disney avoid a buyout payment of more than $9 billion to Comcast by having Hulu revert to its original joint-venture status.
Fox Pushes Tubi Brand With Two Super Bowl Commercials
Fox gave its ad-supported streaming service Tubi a big push on TV’s biggest stage Sunday with two brand spots during Super Bowl LVII. The spots showed giant bunnies tossing people down a rabbit hole, a metaphor intended to show viewers the depth of content available on Tubi. Fox Sports...
Comcast to Start Charging Xfinity Subscribers for Peacock
Comcast and NBCUniversal are going to start making Comcast’s Xfinity cable TV subscribers pay for NBCU's Peacock streaming service starting in June. When Peacock launched, Xfinity subscribers got Peacock's premium version for free. Subscribers are expected to get a notice of the change in this month’s bill. New Xfinity subscribers who didn’t previously subscribe to Peacock will be offered a free trial for six months.
Connected TV Needs One Thing To Become an Industry: Standards
I found myself in a classic “chicken or the egg” TV industry debate at a recent business dinner. The conversation centered on whether the internet and connected TV led to innovations in television or whether the massive revenue increases from advanced TV advertising led to investments in innovations like CTV, streaming and a move toward digital-first distribution.
Fox Reportedly Turned Down $2 Billion Offer for Tubi
Purchased by Lachlan Murdoch and Fox three years ago for $440 million, free ad-supported streaming service Tubi has quickly emerged as one of the entertainment company's most valuable assets ... and Fox wants you to know this. Citing "people familiar with the overtures," Bloomberg reported that Fox recently turned down...
Roasted: Mr. Peanut Going From Super Bowl to Tubi
After Planters runs its Super Bowl LVII commercial on Fox showing Mr. Peanut as the subject of a celebrity roast, a longer version of the roast will appear on Fox’s streaming platform Tubi. The deal marks the first time Tubi has included advertiser-created content as entertainment. The long version...
Fates & Fortunes | February 2023
CBS has elevated Eric Kim to executive VP, current programming, overseeing current primetime and daytime programming for the network and studio. An 11-year CBS veteran, he had been overseeing all aspects of production on the network’s comedy and drama series. CBS NEWS. Shanelle Kaul has joined CBS News as...
Amid Cutbacks Disney Airing 90-Second Super Bowl Spot
The Walt Disney Co., which last week announced big cost cuts and plans to eliminate 7,000 jobs, is running a 90 second spot in Super Bowl LVII, broadcast by Fox. Fox said most of its 30-second Super Bowl commercials sold for between $6 million and $7 million so a 90-second spot would be worth about $18 million. A source indicated that Disney had ad credits with Fox and decided to use them on the ad in the big game.
Bally Regional Sports Nets Could File For Bankruptcy Next Week: Report
Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group unit that runs the Bally Sports regional sports networks, is planning to file for bankruptcy next week when a big interest payment is due, according to a published report. Sinclair borrowed about $9 billion dollars when it bought the 19 Fox regional sports...
Freeze Frame | February 2023
The red carpet season is underway as TV industry folks gathered in Los Angeles for a pair of awards shows: the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Plus, FX and Apple TV Plus both premiered new series. Click the gallery below to see more.
Warner Blinks on HBO Max/Discovery Plus Mashup ... But It Still Wants to Do a Dumb Thing (Bloom)
Launching a third, completely new streaming service would have been an expensive and distracting waste of time for a company already laboring under $48 billion in debt. So, Gunnar and Zaz blinked. Instead of mashing Discovery Plus and HBO Max into a single service, and killing off the smaller platform...
