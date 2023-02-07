Will Disney buy all of it? Will Comcast buy it back? Will it revert to a joint venture? We seem to know less about Hulu's fate than we did a year ago. "Let the speculation begin," trumpeted analyst Michael Nathanson in a late-week note in which he suggested that Disney avoid a buyout payment of more than $9 billion to Comcast by having Hulu revert to its original joint-venture status.

21 HOURS AGO