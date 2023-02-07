Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL officials, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Derek Carr rumors: 3 teams now in the mix as QB hits free agency
Derek Carr is going to be hitting NFL free agency for the first time in his professional career. While explored the notion of being dealt, Derek Carr will not be waiving his no-trade clause. The team that had been tied to Carr the most in the so-called trade process were...
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
NFL scripted lives on as Eagles screwed by holding call in Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl 57 in frustrating fashion as the refs called a questionable holding penalty on James Bradberry. The phrase “NFL scripted” was trending after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It’s going to be trending again because of the way Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles ended.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Tyreek Hill comes to Patrick Mahomes’ defense despite Super Bowl halftime deficit
Tyreek Hill has put all his faith in his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes coming out of halftime in Super Bowl 57. Despite trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points at the half, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill knows all too well what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense are capable of.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best memes and reactions from Chiefs vs. Eagles
The best Super Bowl memes for 2023 as Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles had fans reacting in the best possible ways. Whenever Tyreek Hill was traded in the offseason, just about everyone expected the Kansas City Chiefs to fall off a bit. They forgot about Patrick Mahomes. They forgot about Andy Reid. They forgot about Travis Kelce. They forgot about Chris Jones.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers
Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
Did watching Rihanna at halftime sap Eagles defense of their energy?
As many Eagles fans enjoyed the Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring Rihanna, it makes you wonder if those that are on the Eagles’ defense watched it instead of adjusting as needed. It’s crazy to think that the stout Eagles’ defense that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half all looked lost and confused in the second half.
Eagles fans sink to new low by booing Walter Payton award winner Dak Prescott
Eagles fans sink to new low by booing Walter Payton award winner Dak Prescott. Ahead of Super 57 where the Philadelphia Eagles were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL presented a humanitarian award to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, but he wasn’t well-received by the fans.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 57?
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win for the Chiefs. Following the win, bettors are not only celebrating cashing a ticket if...
Patrick Mahomes reaction to injury is nightmare fuel for Chiefs fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans received quite the scare when seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on the sidelines to a potential injury in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle was a story to follow since the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to exit for a portion of the game. Yet, he was able to play the following week and beat the Bengals to win the AFC championship for the third time in four years. Fans wondered if his ankle would be able to hold up, especially against Philadelphia’s tough defense.
NFL rumors: Derek Carr chooses the nuclear option in Saints-Raiders trade talks
Despite some progress in trade talks between the two sides, and in-person meetings between Derek Carr and the Saints, there will be on swap sending the Raiders QB to New Orleans for draft picks. Derek Carr spent 48 hours with Saints brass, but as it turns out, he just wants...
