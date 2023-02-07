ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
RadarOnline

JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
WFMZ-TV Online

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Star-Studded Celebration of Life Service

Friends and family came together on Saturday, February 12, to celebrate the life of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and TV personality who died by suicide on December 13 at age 40. According to People, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosted the event, which was attended by...
WFMZ-TV Online

Viral Sure Thing singer Miguel teases new music

Viral 'Sure Thing' hitmaker Miguel is working on new music. The R+B star's 2011 hit has seen a resurgence in popularity after going viral on the video-sharing platform, with even the likes of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West using the sped-up version of the track to soundtrack one of their clips on the app, and it has given the 37-year-old singer the "momentum" to pen new tunes.
WFMZ-TV Online

Looking for love: Don't self-sabotage

Tuesday is Valentine's Day, but if you don't have a valentine, you are certainly not alone. Studies show nearly 50% of U.S. adults are single. What are singles looking for? Match.com recently released findings in a study on singles and found there's a rise in so-called "conscious dating." Research is...
WFMZ-TV Online

Chris Brown appears to have congratulated ex Rihanna on her pregnancy

Chris Brown appears to have congratulated his ex Rihanna on her pregnancy and Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. The 33-year-old ‘Go Crazy’ singer – who started dating the ‘Umbrella’ star in 2007 before they split two years later when it was revealed the rapper had physically assaulted Rihanna ahead of the 2009 Grammys – took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (12.02.23) night, moments after his former girlfriend performed a medley of her hits and announced she is expecting her second child.

Comments / 0

Community Policy