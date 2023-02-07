Apple reported nearly $20.8 billion in revenue from its services offerings in its latest quarterly financial report, and once again, sent home the message that its non-hardware products can handle the market and supply chain headwinds better than bread-and-butter products like iPhones and Macs. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that over the past few quarters, the company has doubled down on its services push, introducing lucrative services like Apple Pay Later while cooking up more. In the latter class is reportedly a hardware subscription service that would let buyers essentially rent an iPhone in the same way they pay monthly on a service like Netflix.

3 HOURS AGO