ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Reason Apple Never Added A Radio Tuner App Like Android

Why don't iPhones play the radio? It's a simple question with a surprisingly complex answer. By itself, including radio functionality in a consumer electronics device seems like a simple choice. As befits a technology over a hundred years old (via PBS), engineers have gotten radio transmission down to an art. Tuners are neither expensive nor labor-intensive to install. Radio's market share, however, has unquestionably dropped in the past few decades. Still, per Pew Research, 83% of Americans over age 12 listened to the radio on at least a weekly basis as of 2020. That's a lot of potential listeners. Why exclude them?
SlashGear

Technical Challenges Delay Apple's Subscription Service For iPhones

Apple reported nearly $20.8 billion in revenue from its services offerings in its latest quarterly financial report, and once again, sent home the message that its non-hardware products can handle the market and supply chain headwinds better than bread-and-butter products like iPhones and Macs. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that over the past few quarters, the company has doubled down on its services push, introducing lucrative services like Apple Pay Later while cooking up more. In the latter class is reportedly a hardware subscription service that would let buyers essentially rent an iPhone in the same way they pay monthly on a service like Netflix.
SlashGear

How To Factory Reset An Unresponsive Android Phone

Is your Android phone unresponsive and you've already tried several fixes to no avail? You might have to reset your phone to factory settings. There are several things that could affect the performance of an Android phone — for instance, it could slow down due to a lack of free space, too many apps in the background, malware, or even a faulty battery. And you should only consider resetting your Android phone after trying to fix the common problems.
SlashGear

Google's Bard Just Gave An Expensive Lesson On AI's Big Problem

Microsoft and Google are currently locked in a race to get a conversational AI added to their respective search engines, and at this time, it looks like Microsoft's Bing Chat will beat Google's Bard to the punch. Both companies introduced their products and some details on their plans over the past couple of days, though neither chatbot is fully available for anyone to use quite yet. Despite that, Microsoft and Google have shown demonstrations of their AIs in action, and they look pretty impressive.
SlashGear

SlashGear

62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy