Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
NWA Nuff Said Results 02.11.2023: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for NWA World Title, More
NWA Nuff Said was hosted by National Wrestling Alliance on February 11 in Tampa, FL. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Pre-Show Match: La Rosa Negara defeated Missa Kate. *Pre-Show Match: Jax Dane & Blake Troop defeated Dak Draper & Mims (w/ Chris...
411mania.com
Various News: Rob Gronkowski Gets Possession of Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title, Beth Phoenix Becomes an Apocalyptic Viking on Mondays, Wrestling Stars Get Ready for Super Bowl
– It looks like former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is the latest person to gain possession of Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Title. You can check out that clip he released below:. – WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted out today, “On Saturdays, I sell Girl Scout Cookies...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Developing Young Wrestling Talent Over The Years
Jeff Jarrett has worked with his share of young wrestling talent over the years, and he talked about helping make stars and more in a new interview. Jarrett was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast for Fightful and a few highlights are below:. On being able to help develop...
411mania.com
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
411mania.com
Booker T Addresses His Past Incident With Dave Bautista, Thinks He’s Killing It In Hollywood
– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brought up his past incident with Dave Bautista (aka Batista) in WWE, and it’s all in the past between the two of them. Booker T also explained that he’s a fan of Bautista and thinks he’s “killing it” in Hollywood right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
WWE News: Steve Austin Promotes #EnterTheRing Challenge, Playlist of Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Appearances, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin promoted WWE and A&E’s #EnterTheRing challenge. Fans can post a video on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag. WWE Superstar Sunday returns to A&E on February 19. You can check out that clip below:. – WWE Playlist showcased Rob Gronkowski’s various WWE...
411mania.com
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
411mania.com
WWE Board Members George Barrios & Michelle Wilson Launch Sports Investments Company
Former WWE co-presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have announced a new sports investments company. Barrios and Wilson, who rejoined the WWE Board of Directors with Vince McMahon in January, announced on Friday that they’ve formed Isos7 Sports Investments alongside NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The full announcement reads:. Isos...
411mania.com
WWE News: Adam Pearce Explains He and Roman Reigns Have ‘Mutual Respect’ For Each Other, Sami Zayn Attempts to Bake Some Cupcakes
– In response to a fan tweet, Adam Pearce denied that there is any feud between him and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Pearce, they have mutual respect for one another. Adam Pearce wrote, “There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding.” You can check...
411mania.com
Court Bauer On How Long MLW Was Talking With Reelz, MLW Underground Schedule
MLW Underground debuted on Reelz this past week, and Court Bauer recently discussed how long they were in talks with the network. Bauer spoke with Deadline and you can check out some highlights below:. On when he began talking with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over a...
411mania.com
Update on What’s Next For Jay White, NJPW Contract Status
– Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for Jay White after he lost a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo yesterday at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. It was previously rumored that White would be leaving New Japan once his current contract is up. According to...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie On Her Time in Lucha Underground, if MLW Should Have More Elements Of It
Taya Valkyrie was a part of Lucha Underground, and recently looked back on that time in a new interview. During her talk with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Valkyrie talked about her time in Lucha Underground as well as working with Cesar Duran and more. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand
– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer’s last match in was in December at...
411mania.com
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
411mania.com
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
411mania.com
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It
UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes – Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
411mania.com
Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King
In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
Comments / 0