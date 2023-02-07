ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays

It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Booker T Addresses His Past Incident With Dave Bautista, Thinks He’s Killing It In Hollywood

– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brought up his past incident with Dave Bautista (aka Batista) in WWE, and it’s all in the past between the two of them. Booker T also explained that he’s a fan of Bautista and thinks he’s “killing it” in Hollywood right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE Board Members George Barrios & Michelle Wilson Launch Sports Investments Company

Former WWE co-presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have announced a new sports investments company. Barrios and Wilson, who rejoined the WWE Board of Directors with Vince McMahon in January, announced on Friday that they’ve formed Isos7 Sports Investments alongside NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The full announcement reads:. Isos...
Court Bauer On How Long MLW Was Talking With Reelz, MLW Underground Schedule

MLW Underground debuted on Reelz this past week, and Court Bauer recently discussed how long they were in talks with the network. Bauer spoke with Deadline and you can check out some highlights below:. On when he began talking with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over a...
Update on What’s Next For Jay White, NJPW Contract Status

– Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for Jay White after he lost a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo yesterday at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. It was previously rumored that White would be leaving New Japan once his current contract is up. According to...
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It

UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes – Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King

In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent

Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

