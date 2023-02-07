Read full article on original website
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: TBA. PHILADELPHIA: P Brett Kern, QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, WR Greg Ward.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Sunday's Transactions
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall. ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross. SAN...
Capitals hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss of season, 2-1
BOSTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season. The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came...
No. 1 South Carolina 88, No. 3 LSU 64
SOUTH CAROLINA (25-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.377, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Beal 2-3, Boston 0-2, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Boston 3, Cardoso 3, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 12 (Boston 2, Saxton 2, Cooke 2, Cardoso 2, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1, Johnson...
Toronto 119, Detroit 118
DETROIT (118) Bogdanovic 10-18 10-11 33, Stewart 5-7 3-5 16, Duren 2-5 2-4 6, Hayes 1-10 0-0 2, Ivey 6-11 3-4 18, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 6-9 5-6 21, Diallo 8-11 2-2 18, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-79 25-32 118. TORONTO (119) Achiuwa 4-10 3-6 11, Siakam 10-19...
Houston 71, No. 24 South Florida 69
HOUSTON (10-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Blair 6-13, Onyeje 3-5, Patterson 2-5, Young 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hill 2, Onyeje 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Blair 3, Team 2, Patterson 1, Young 1) Steals: 7 (Patterson 2, Onyeje 2, Hill 1, Blair 1,...
Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3
Philadelphia111—3 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Tippett 15 (Laughton, Ristolainen), 2:11 (pp). 2, Seattle, Eberle 11 (McCann), 12:53. 3, Seattle, Tolvanen 11 (Bjorkstrand), 17:01. Penalties_Dunn, SEA (Tripping), 0:31; Borgen, SEA (Elbowing), 3:27. Second Period_4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 9 (Frost, Tippett), 3:33. 5, Seattle, Schwartz 11 (Eberle, Wennberg), 18:59. Penalties_None. Third Period_6,...
Pittsburgh 85, Georgia Tech 79, 2OT
PITTSBURGH (9-16) Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Hutcherson 1-3 0-2 2, Johnson 6-12 2-2 16, Hayford 1-5 0-0 2, Washenitz 2-4 0-0 5, Strickland 6-10 1-2 17, Exanor 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 5-12 4-4 15, King 6-15 1-2 13, Lewis 3-7 3-4 11, Malcolm 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-74 11-16 85.
Boston 119, Memphis 109
MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 4-12 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 6-9 1-2 15, Tillman 3-3 0-0 6, Bane 7-14 1-1 18, Morant 9-18 7-11 25, Clarke 7-8 0-3 14, Aldama 2-11 3-3 9, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kennard 1-4 1-1 4, Konchar 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 13-21 109. BOSTON (119) Horford...
San Jose 4, Washington 1
Washington010—1 First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 5 (Gadjovich, Karlsson), 2:54. Second Period_2, San Jose, Barabanov 9 (Hertl, Karlsson), 9:04 (pp). 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (van Riemsdyk, Gustafsson), 16:56. Third Period_4, San Jose, Karlsson 18 (Couture, Barabanov), 12:55. 5, San Jose, Hertl 15 (Bonino), 17:49 (en). Shots on Goal_San Jose...
Montreal 6, Edmonton 2
Montreal132—6 First Period_1, Montreal, Belzile 1 (Pezzetta, Ylonen), 8:14. Penalties_McDavid, EDM (Hooking), 4:52; Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 9:45; Dadonov, MTL (Interference), 17:02. Second Period_2, Montreal, Harris 2 (Kovacevic, Dadonov), 3:54. 3, Montreal, Anderson 15 (Dadonov, Drouin), 8:23 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 30 (Bouchard, Hyman), 12:22 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Kane 9...
