NBA Insider Reveals 6 Most Realistic Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

These are the six most realistic players that the Lakers can trade for after losing Kyrie Irving.

The Los Angeles Lakers have once again been bested out by another team in their pursuit of getting a star player alongside their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It was none other than the former Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving who was expected to be traded to the Lakers.

Instead, the Nets decided to trade Kyrie to the Dallas Mavericks, which shocked the Lakers fanbase. Despite losing out on Irving, the Lakers are still optimistic about improving the roster ahead of Feb 09, 2023, NBA Trade Deadline .

But a big question remains if there are any players available that the Lakers can realistically get.

NBA Insider On The Potential Trade Targets For The Lakers

Despite the Lakers being 25-29 in the league, they still have the focus of most of the media and fans out there. Keeping that in mind, the fans always want to stay updated with what will happen next for the Purple and Gold.

That being said, Dan Woike of ‘The Los Angeles Times’ recently shared his thoughts on the six most realistic players which the Lakers can trade for after losing out on Kyrie Irving.

Via The Los Angeles Times :

“Westbrook remains in trade conversations, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, with the Lakers attempting to find a trade or trades that can help them climb from 13th place to the middle of the playoff race, where the team feels, if healthy, it would have a chance to contend. Guards Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV also are candidates for trades if the team needs to shed contracts worth less than Westbrook’s $47-million salary.



Toronto guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Detroit forward Bojan Bogdanovic (who the Pistons repeatedly have said isn’t available unless they’re blown away by an offer), Charlotte guard Terry Rozier and Utah guard Mike Conley all are viewed as possible trade targets depending on how the market shakes out between now and Thursday.”

These were certainly some of the players that could make or break the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. But whether the team will get these deals done or not is a completely different thing.

