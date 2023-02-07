ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.

