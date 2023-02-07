Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Court date for students arrested for alleged threats against Parrish Community High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four students arrested for social media posts law enforcement says was a threat to Parrish High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, in front of a judge via zoom on Friday morning. The judge saying their initial punishment is 21 days in juvenile detention. “Right now,...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Manatee Educator and Support Staff of the Year’ named
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 Excellence in Education Awards named Kelly Smith-Williams and Brianna Hall educator and support employee of the year. The award ceremony was held at Parrish Community High School on Thursday evening. A Manatee County school district media release stated that Smith-Williams will advance to the...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School student arrested, charged with making false FortifyFL tip
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County in connection with the threats made at Parrish Community High School. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for filing a fake tip on the school’s FortifyFL app Feb. 6 about a shooting at the school.
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Parrish Community High School threatened 4 times in 1 week
Students at Parrish Community High School were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat submitted via a suspicious activity reporting app.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies capture suspect after foot pursuit
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County apprehended a wanted person following a brief foot pursuit. Just before 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.
Mysuncoast.com
Car rolls into water at Centennial Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.
Mysuncoast.com
Home Instead’s Venice location hiring caregivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Home Instead is holding a hiring event to fill both part-time and full-time positions on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office, 141 Pong Cypress Road Venice, FL 34292. According to a survey done by FleishmanHillard, by the end of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Sheriff: Suspect Identified In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking Homicide
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man responsible for the homicide that occurred at the shell gas station on 6605 east Dr. Martin Luther King on Saturday, February 4, 2022. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies
Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies capture one of its top ten most wanted persons on Thursday night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.
WINKNEWS.com
15-year-old arrested in death at DeSoto County Fair
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:d326e68759989f2a75e9c5fe Player Element ID: 6319996410112. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is being charged with the shooting death of another teen at the DeSoto County Fair. Ryan Watson...
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
