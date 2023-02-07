ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Mysuncoast.com

‘Manatee Educator and Support Staff of the Year’ named

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 Excellence in Education Awards named Kelly Smith-Williams and Brianna Hall educator and support employee of the year. The award ceremony was held at Parrish Community High School on Thursday evening. A Manatee County school district media release stated that Smith-Williams will advance to the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School student arrested, charged with making false FortifyFL tip

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County in connection with the threats made at Parrish Community High School. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for filing a fake tip on the school’s FortifyFL app Feb. 6 about a shooting at the school.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies capture suspect after foot pursuit

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County apprehended a wanted person following a brief foot pursuit. Just before 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Home Instead’s Venice location hiring caregivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Home Instead is holding a hiring event to fill both part-time and full-time positions on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office, 141 Pong Cypress Road Venice, FL 34292. According to a survey done by FleishmanHillard, by the end of the...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
FLORIDA STATE
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

15-year-old arrested in death at DeSoto County Fair

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:d326e68759989f2a75e9c5fe Player Element ID: 6319996410112. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is being charged with the shooting death of another teen at the DeSoto County Fair. Ryan Watson...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

