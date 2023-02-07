Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City declares Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a proclamation on behalf of the City of Gainesville Wednesday, Feb. 8, to declare Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day. Randy & Friends, Inc. is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides adults with special needs opportunities to become independent, contributing members of society. The ministry focuses on teaching new life skills and developing friendships.
accesswdun.com
UNG recognized nationally for sending students abroad with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program
The University of North Georgia recently made a national list of four-year institutions for sending the most students abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for 2022-23. The list was released by the U.S. Department of State and showed that UNG tied for fifth among 16 master's institutions to make...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service
Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General's office to participate in domestic violence conversation
The Hall County Solicitor General's office will be participating in a community conversation about intimate partner violence hosted by the Hispanic Alliance of Georgia on Facebook live on February 22 at 1 p.m. “Let’s Talk About Domestic Violence” is free, online at The Hispanic Alliance GA Facebook page.
accesswdun.com
Pieces & Peaches to host 2023 Cumming spring pop-up market
Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the Cumming City Center 2023 spring pop-up market at the Cumming City Center on Canton Road. The spring pop-up market will be held on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cumming City Center on 423...
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
accesswdun.com
Clarence “Winford” Hendrix
Clarence “Winford” Hendrix, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. Born in Lavonia, Georgia on May 23, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Lewis Hendrix & the late Minnie Lee Edwards Hendrix Welborn. Winford was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1962. He worked with Habersham Mills Corporation (Russell Mills) where he retired in 2003 with over 41 years of dedicated service. Winford loved the Lord first and foremost. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a doting Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, Winford enjoyed electrical wiring and woodworking as well as goat and donkey farming. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and in recent years attended Habersham Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Beverly Bridges Thomas
Beverly Bridges Thomas, 74, of Snellville formerly of Commerce, Ga. passed away Friday February 10 , 2023. Funeral Services will be Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the funeral home Monday evening from 5 to 8 PM.
accesswdun.com
Rick Wood to fill Clarkesville City Council Post 5 seat
The Post 5 Clarkesville City Council seat will soon be filled by Rick Wood after he was the only person to qualify for the March 21 Special Election. No one else submitted paperwork during the write-in period prescribed by law, which ended at noon on Friday, according to a press release from Habersham County.
accesswdun.com
Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin
Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity
Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night. As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending February 7th
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending February 7, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The White County Sheriff’s Office is implementing new Detention Center...
accesswdun.com
Sandra Trahleta Harkins Snelgrove
Mrs. Sandra Trahleta Harkins Snelgrove, age 67, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1955, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Joe Harkins and the late Rosebud Adams Harkins. Sandra was a woman who loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother that her family could have asked for. She never met a stranger, was a friend to many, and was known as "Momma Snelgrove" by her children's friends. She was a fantastic cook and would often cook huge meals for her household and the friends who were there. She often said, "If you leave hungry, that is your own fault," and truer words have never been said.
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners postpones decision on industrial rezoning near Lula
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to postpone the decision on an industrial rezoning that would allow a commercial complex to be built on Cagle Road near Lula. The 95.51-acre tract of land is located at 5051 Cagle Road, bordering Lula Road and Cornelia Highway. It is...
Clarkesville cat gets blame for blaze in Habersham Co
The cat allegedly jumped on a refrigerator and knocked a bag onto a toaster.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville High School alum Roy Bridges to be inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame
Retired Major General Roy D. Bridges, Jr., an astronaut and graduate from Gainesville High School, will be inducted in May into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the John F. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Bridges, who graduated from Gainesville High School in 1961 and...
thejournalonline.com
Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson
Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
accesswdun.com
Jo Ann Salmon
Mrs. Jo Ann Salmon age 88, of Braselton, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Mrs. Salmon was born on August 14, 1934 in Finchville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Lester and Daisy Lyons Martin. Mrs. Salmon was a retired bookkeeper for BI-LO Grocery Stores and along with her husband Shelby, volunteered many hours at the East Glen Park Little League in Gary, Indiana. She was a loving mother, who was always present in the lives of her children, and will forever be remembered for her sweet nature, her selflessness, strength and the wonderful legacy of love and kindness that she demonstrated which will be carried on by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband Shelby R. Salmon, her sister Jean Safranek and son Shelly Salmon Jr.
accesswdun.com
Aldia "Patsy" Hardy Scott
Aldia “Patsy” Hardy Scott, age 83, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Arthur Edgar Scott, III; children, Sally and Al O’Rear of Commerce, GA, Linda and Matt Brown of Buford, GA, Cora and Jerome Miller of Hoschton, GA, and Ann and Ford Dillon of Pearland, TX; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Mrs. Scott was born on December 26, 1939 in Texas, and retired from Walton Electric Membership Company after fifteen years of service. She was a member of Hallmark Baptist Church of Fort Worth, Texas. No formal service is planned at this time.
Comments / 0