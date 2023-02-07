Mrs. Sandra Trahleta Harkins Snelgrove, age 67, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1955, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Joe Harkins and the late Rosebud Adams Harkins. Sandra was a woman who loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother that her family could have asked for. She never met a stranger, was a friend to many, and was known as "Momma Snelgrove" by her children's friends. She was a fantastic cook and would often cook huge meals for her household and the friends who were there. She often said, "If you leave hungry, that is your own fault," and truer words have never been said.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO