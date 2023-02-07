ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville City declares Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a proclamation on behalf of the City of Gainesville Wednesday, Feb. 8, to declare Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day. Randy & Friends, Inc. is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides adults with special needs opportunities to become independent, contributing members of society. The ministry focuses on teaching new life skills and developing friendships.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County puts new fire engine into service

Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
accesswdun.com

Pieces & Peaches to host 2023 Cumming spring pop-up market

Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the Cumming City Center 2023 spring pop-up market at the Cumming City Center on Canton Road. The spring pop-up market will be held on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cumming City Center on 423...
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarence “Winford” Hendrix

Clarence “Winford” Hendrix, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. Born in Lavonia, Georgia on May 23, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Lewis Hendrix & the late Minnie Lee Edwards Hendrix Welborn. Winford was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1962. He worked with Habersham Mills Corporation (Russell Mills) where he retired in 2003 with over 41 years of dedicated service. Winford loved the Lord first and foremost. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a doting Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, Winford enjoyed electrical wiring and woodworking as well as goat and donkey farming. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and in recent years attended Habersham Baptist Church.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Beverly Bridges Thomas

Beverly Bridges Thomas, 74, of Snellville formerly of Commerce, Ga. passed away Friday February 10 , 2023. Funeral Services will be Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the funeral home Monday evening from 5 to 8 PM.
SNELLVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Rick Wood to fill Clarkesville City Council Post 5 seat

The Post 5 Clarkesville City Council seat will soon be filled by Rick Wood after he was the only person to qualify for the March 21 Special Election. No one else submitted paperwork during the write-in period prescribed by law, which ended at noon on Friday, according to a press release from Habersham County.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin

Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Detention Center Report Week Ending February 7th

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending February 7, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The White County Sheriff’s Office is implementing new Detention Center...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Sandra Trahleta Harkins Snelgrove

Mrs. Sandra Trahleta Harkins Snelgrove, age 67, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1955, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Joe Harkins and the late Rosebud Adams Harkins. Sandra was a woman who loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother that her family could have asked for. She never met a stranger, was a friend to many, and was known as "Momma Snelgrove" by her children's friends. She was a fantastic cook and would often cook huge meals for her household and the friends who were there. She often said, "If you leave hungry, that is your own fault," and truer words have never been said.
DAHLONEGA, GA
thejournalonline.com

Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson

Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Jo Ann Salmon

Mrs. Jo Ann Salmon age 88, of Braselton, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Mrs. Salmon was born on August 14, 1934 in Finchville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Lester and Daisy Lyons Martin. Mrs. Salmon was a retired bookkeeper for BI-LO Grocery Stores and along with her husband Shelby, volunteered many hours at the East Glen Park Little League in Gary, Indiana. She was a loving mother, who was always present in the lives of her children, and will forever be remembered for her sweet nature, her selflessness, strength and the wonderful legacy of love and kindness that she demonstrated which will be carried on by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband Shelby R. Salmon, her sister Jean Safranek and son Shelly Salmon Jr.
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Aldia "Patsy" Hardy Scott

Aldia “Patsy” Hardy Scott, age 83, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Arthur Edgar Scott, III; children, Sally and Al O’Rear of Commerce, GA, Linda and Matt Brown of Buford, GA, Cora and Jerome Miller of Hoschton, GA, and Ann and Ford Dillon of Pearland, TX; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Mrs. Scott was born on December 26, 1939 in Texas, and retired from Walton Electric Membership Company after fifteen years of service. She was a member of Hallmark Baptist Church of Fort Worth, Texas. No formal service is planned at this time.
HOSCHTON, GA

