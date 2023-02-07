Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Hauri
On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, Jacqueline gave herself to the light in her Ocala home. She was a well-traveled woman who spent most of her life in the suburbs of Buffalo, NY, but also called Long Island, NY and Miami, FL her home in her younger years. She is preceded...
Ethel Howard Osborne
Ethel Howard Osborne passed away at age 94 on February 6, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Thousandsticks, Kentucky to Monroe and Opha Howard. Graduating from Leslie County High School in 1949, she attended Andrew Jackson University in Nashville, Tennessee where she received her Bachelor of Secretarial Science degree. Marrying Arley Osborne on September 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, she had two children (Ricky and Randy).
Morris (Mori) H. Fierce
Ocala, Florida – Morris (Mori) H. Fierce, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Ocala, FL. He was born September 23, 1947 to Iva Maxine Shelton and Dencil Autrey Layman, in Linton, Indiana and later adopted by Lloyd Leroy Fierce at age 2. He is survived by...
More residents write in to voice their concerns on dental care in Ocala/Marion County
More residents recently submitted letters to Ocala-News.com to voice their concerns regarding the topic of dental care in Ocala/Marion County. “We moved here three years ago and dental/medical care has been a nightmare. We have Delta Dental and the providers know exactly what benefits they get paid for and push to have those services done first before addressing the problem that you made the appointment for. I recently went to an excellent dentist who is not contracted with any carriers. He did a great job and did the billing for me, but charged a ridiculous amount that didn’t even come close to the payable amount from the carrier. I had no other option as the other dentist wanted to replace my implants, which were in good condition. I am getting to the point where I will fly back to Michigan to get the services I need because there is so much fraud and abuse down here. Shameful,” says Ocala resident Kathleen Woods.
John G. Belemjian
John G. Belemjian, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. He was born on February 21, 1932, in Troy, NY to Jacob and Mary Ishkanian (Prince) Belemjian. He graduated from Troy High School and attended Albany College of Pharmacy graduating in 1954 earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree. After graduation he married Carol Hanley in 1956 and moved to Glens Falls, NY to begin his pharmacy career. In 1964 they moved to Granville, NY with their 4 sons where he co-owned and operated independent pharmacies in Granville, NY and Salem, NY. He was a valued and respected member of the community and an active member of many community organizations and his church. He continued and completed his pharmacy career in Atlanta, GA working for Treasury Drug and Winn-Dixie Pharmacy.
James Maynard
On the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, Jesus opened the door and James (Jim) Maynard walked off this earth and into the arms of Jesus in Heaven. Jim was born January 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Charlotte (Christian) Maynard. He moved to the Ocala area in...
Donna Melissa Reams
Donna Melissa (Lisa) Reams, 50, passed away February 2, 2023, in Salt Springs, Florida. She was born December 15, 1972, in Walton County, Florida, to the late Carroll Brinson (C.B.) Reams and Minnie Estell Tharpe Reams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter Angel Reams, two sons, Josh...
Ocala to host Building Community Roundtable in March
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Building Industry, will host a roundtable discussion next month for members of the building community. The event will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Ocala Golf Club, which is...
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County
A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala
This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old man from New Jersey was killed after troopers said he was hanging onto the open door of a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old and they crashed. Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving down Clove Ave. in Flagler County. The 51-year-old passenger...
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather
The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
17-year-old Hernando High School student killed in Brooksville shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Students at Hernando High School are mourning the loss of a fellow student who was killed in a late-night shooting Tuesday in South Brooksville, Hernando County Schools confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay. Junior Isabella Scavelli, 17, was shot and killed, district spokesperson Karen Jordan said. According...
