CoinDesk
SEC Did Not Consult Industry Before Kraken Crypto Staking Charges: Commissioner Peirce
PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not attempt to consult with the crypto industry before launching this week's unregistered securities crackdown on staking-as-a-service, Commissioner Hester Peirce said Friday. Speaking...
CoinDesk
How Does Ethereum Staking Work?
Put simply, Ethereum staking is the process of locking up an amount of ETH – the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – for a specified period of time in order to contribute to the security of the blockchain and earn network rewards. People who do this are...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Sets February Date for Sepolia Testnet to Get Shanghai Hard Fork
Ethereum developersagreed on Feb. 28 as the target date for pushing the Sepolia test network (testnet) through the Shanghai upgrade, the blockchain's big upcoming move to allow withdrawals of staked ether (ETH). Sepolia,...
CoinDesk
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year of Institutional DeFi, With Polygon’s Colin Butler
A positive theme emerged after the FTX blowup: the survival of decentralized finance, or DeFi. On this episode of "Money Reimagined," Michael Casey and Sheila Warren are finally together again and are joined by...
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks to Raise $14M From Bitmain Mining Vouchers
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network is hoping to raise more than $14 million by selling discount vouchers for mining company Bitmain before they expire as it seeks to restore funds to creditors. The deal...
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s Staking Service Faces Questions After Kraken’s SEC Settlement
Though Coinbase's (COIN) current revenue from staking is relatively small, there is potential for speedy growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn't crack down on the service altogether. Speaking...
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
Long Traders Bear Brunt as Bitcoin, Ether Slide Spurs $220M in Liquidations
Kraken's settlementwith the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its liquid staking platform spurred a market decline, with the impact felt most by futures traders betting on further growth. Long trades, or bets on...
CoinDesk
Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?
As the bitcoin market matures, there is an increasing number of options available to add the digital currency to retirement plans. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it's up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.
CoinDesk
What Is the Bitcoin Block Size Debate and Why Does It Matter?
The question of how to scale, or expand upon, Bitcoin is not a new one. But as transaction volumes are expected to increase in the years ahead, questions about the underlying cryptocurrency’s future composition must, in the eyes of those who favor change, be answered sooner rather than later: Who does it serve? How should it look? What makes it unique?
CoinDesk
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto
This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken'sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
China Targets Blockchain Breakthroughs With Beijing Research Center: Report
China is establishing a blockchain research center in Beijing as it explores integrating the technology more extensively into day-to-day life, the South China Morning Postreported on Thursday. The Ministry of Science and Technology approved...
CoinDesk
Arbitrum-Based Radiant Capital Targets Outsized Platform Profitability With V2 Launch
Arbitrum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Radiant will soon release its version 2 (v2) as part of a broader plan that developers say would eventually help make Radiant the "most profitable" protocol in the sector.
CoinDesk
BTC Options: Dissecting Volatility Trends and Finding Edge in Four Years of Volatility Regimes
How can crypto options enhance portfolio performance? Where does one find significantly profitable options strategies in BTC volatility? And, what are the important emerging ETH trends?. Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, recently released the most comprehensive research on BTC options by the leaders...
