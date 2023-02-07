Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Former Flint Police chief pleads no contest to felony gambling charge
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former chief for the Flint Police Department has pled no contest to a felony gambling charge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. William Barksdale pled no contest on Wednesday to the following charges:. One count of gambling violations, a five-year felony. One count of...
UpNorthLive.com
Update on Michigan nurses' contract negotiations
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An update has been provided by the Michigan Nurses Association regarding contract negotiations between nurses and MyMichigan Alma. Last month, nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central in Mt. Pleasant voted in favor of giving their elected RN bargaining team the ability to call for a strike.
UpNorthLive.com
Powerful earthquake in Turkey, Syria; here's how you can help
FLINT, Mich. - The death toll is now over 7,700 after an earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria. As recovery efforts get underway, many Americans are asking how they can help. Charity Navigator is advising people to do their research to make sure they are giving to an established registered charity.
UpNorthLive.com
MNA nurses reach tentative deal with MyMichigan Alma
ALMA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at MyMichigan Alma have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract with their hospital's administration, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Wednesday afternoon. If ratified, the deal would become effective immediately and a strike would be avoided, the MNA said in a press release. “We...
