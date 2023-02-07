ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon

After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.
KANSAS CITY, MO
How Often Has Robert Kraft Spoken To Tom Brady Since Retirement?

The adoration Robert Kraft has for Tom Brady is no secret. The Patriots owner always spoke highly of the quarterback even after he left New England after 20 illustrious seasons under center. Brady reciprocated the love for the remainder of his career — three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and after his retirement.
Why Rihanna Apologized To Patrick Mahomes Before Super Bowl

Rihanna believes Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback. In a pre-Super Bowl LVII interview, however, Brandon Marshall told Mahomes that Rihanna holds him in even higher regard. Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver who now is a co-host on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, told Mahomes that the world-renowned musician believes he’s the greatest signal-caller ever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
BOSTON, MA
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem

The waterworks were flowing for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During Chris Stapleton’s stirring national anthem Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, FOX cameras showed Sirianni with tears streaming from both eyes. Once mocked for his cringeworthy performance in his introductory news conference,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yikes! Philadelphia Loses Cable Before Eagles Play In Super Bowl

Eagles fans should be focused on hating the Kansas City Chiefs to start super Bowl LVII, but there’s a new No. 1 enemy in Philadelphia. Just hours before kickoff, the Associated Press reported that Comcast subscribers in select neighborhoods in Philadelphia were experiencing cable outages. “Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski With Chiefs Opening Touchdown

Travis Kelce was the player to watch out for in Super Bowl LVII, and he made a quick impact Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles scored the game’s opening touchdown on their first possession, and the Kansas City Chiefs responded with a score of their own. Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and the duo, as they usually do, made it look very easy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Rumors: What Packers Are Telling Teams Asking About Aaron Rodgers

The Packers apparently are following Aaron Rodgers’ lead this offseason. Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been uncertain ever since the team missed out on the 2022 playoffs due to a Week 18 home loss to the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback hasn’t committed to playing in the 2023 campaign, and if he does, there’s no guarantee he’ll be with the Packers. A trade out of Green Bay reportedly is a “very real” possibility this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet

Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season. The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Malcolm Butler Offers Fascinating New Detail On Super Bowl Interception

There isn’t much that Patriots fans don’t know about Malcolm Butler’s famous interception in Super Bowl XLIX. The play’s impact on New England — and Tom Brady’s career — is well-established. So, too, is the fact that Butler and the Patriots prepared for the exact play during the leadup to their 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl

The Eagles soon could have to pay the steep price that often comes with success in the NFL. Philadelphia is one step away from reaching the league’s mountaintop, as a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would clinch the Eagles’ second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. But no matter how the Birds fare at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, their coaching staff is shaping up to look a lot different in the 2023 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ex-Patriot Shares Details On Matt Patricia’s ‘Frustration’ With Players

We’ve heard plenty of stories about players on the Patriots offense being frustrated with Matt Patricia, but what about the other way around?. Patricia’s lone campaign as New England’s offensive play-caller was a complete disaster. From training camp through the end of the season, the Patriots offense was a dysfunctional and disorganized mess. Players voiced their concerns during the season, and the Boston Herald recently reported a slew of anecdotes that detail just how ugly things got in 2022.
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Won’t Accept Trade From Raiders

It appears as though Derek Carr is looking to make his divorce with the Las Vegas Raiders as messy as possible. In case you’re unaware, the relationship between Carr and the Raiders reached its breaking point toward the latter half of the 2022-23 season. The Raiders decided to bench their franchise quarterback with two games remaining in the regular season, attempting to give Josh McDaniels a better look at his options moving forward. That move didn’t sit right with Carr, who made it clear from that point that he was done with Las Vegas.
