NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon
After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.
How Often Has Robert Kraft Spoken To Tom Brady Since Retirement?
The adoration Robert Kraft has for Tom Brady is no secret. The Patriots owner always spoke highly of the quarterback even after he left New England after 20 illustrious seasons under center. Brady reciprocated the love for the remainder of his career — three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and after his retirement.
Yardbarker
Bengals Coordinator Eliminated From Head Coaching Search, Expected to Return Next Season
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to return to the team for the 2023-24 season. Callahan was in the running for the Colts head coaching job, but was eliminated from contention according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. That means he'll return for a fifth season in Cincinnati. Callahan has...
Why Rihanna Apologized To Patrick Mahomes Before Super Bowl
Rihanna believes Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback. In a pre-Super Bowl LVII interview, however, Brandon Marshall told Mahomes that Rihanna holds him in even higher regard. Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver who now is a co-host on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, told Mahomes that the world-renowned musician believes he’s the greatest signal-caller ever.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem
The waterworks were flowing for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During Chris Stapleton’s stirring national anthem Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, FOX cameras showed Sirianni with tears streaming from both eyes. Once mocked for his cringeworthy performance in his introductory news conference,...
Yikes! Philadelphia Loses Cable Before Eagles Play In Super Bowl
Eagles fans should be focused on hating the Kansas City Chiefs to start super Bowl LVII, but there’s a new No. 1 enemy in Philadelphia. Just hours before kickoff, the Associated Press reported that Comcast subscribers in select neighborhoods in Philadelphia were experiencing cable outages. “Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta...
Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski With Chiefs Opening Touchdown
Travis Kelce was the player to watch out for in Super Bowl LVII, and he made a quick impact Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles scored the game’s opening touchdown on their first possession, and the Kansas City Chiefs responded with a score of their own. Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and the duo, as they usually do, made it look very easy.
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports
FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season. Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former was announced...
NFL Rumors: What Packers Are Telling Teams Asking About Aaron Rodgers
The Packers apparently are following Aaron Rodgers’ lead this offseason. Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been uncertain ever since the team missed out on the 2022 playoffs due to a Week 18 home loss to the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback hasn’t committed to playing in the 2023 campaign, and if he does, there’s no guarantee he’ll be with the Packers. A trade out of Green Bay reportedly is a “very real” possibility this offseason.
Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet
Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season. The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.
Thoughts, Prayers To First Touchdown Bettors After Overturned Call
Those who placed bets on Kenneth Gainwell to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII were dealt a brutal beat on the game’s opening possession. Those who had tickets on the uniform number of the first touchdown to be Over 11.5 weren’t far behind either. The Philadelphia...
Emotional Damar Hamlin Reflects On Injury, ‘Surreal’ Aftermath
Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery from the hit that altered his life and, in a way, defined this NFL season. But he’s still not ready to publicly revisit that frightening night in Cincinnati. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the Buffalo Bills safety sat down for an emotional...
Malcolm Butler Offers Fascinating New Detail On Super Bowl Interception
There isn’t much that Patriots fans don’t know about Malcolm Butler’s famous interception in Super Bowl XLIX. The play’s impact on New England — and Tom Brady’s career — is well-established. So, too, is the fact that Butler and the Patriots prepared for the exact play during the leadup to their 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl
The Eagles soon could have to pay the steep price that often comes with success in the NFL. Philadelphia is one step away from reaching the league’s mountaintop, as a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would clinch the Eagles’ second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. But no matter how the Birds fare at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, their coaching staff is shaping up to look a lot different in the 2023 season.
Ex-Patriot Shares Details On Matt Patricia’s ‘Frustration’ With Players
We’ve heard plenty of stories about players on the Patriots offense being frustrated with Matt Patricia, but what about the other way around?. Patricia’s lone campaign as New England’s offensive play-caller was a complete disaster. From training camp through the end of the season, the Patriots offense was a dysfunctional and disorganized mess. Players voiced their concerns during the season, and the Boston Herald recently reported a slew of anecdotes that detail just how ugly things got in 2022.
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Won’t Accept Trade From Raiders
It appears as though Derek Carr is looking to make his divorce with the Las Vegas Raiders as messy as possible. In case you’re unaware, the relationship between Carr and the Raiders reached its breaking point toward the latter half of the 2022-23 season. The Raiders decided to bench their franchise quarterback with two games remaining in the regular season, attempting to give Josh McDaniels a better look at his options moving forward. That move didn’t sit right with Carr, who made it clear from that point that he was done with Las Vegas.
