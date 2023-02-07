It appears as though Derek Carr is looking to make his divorce with the Las Vegas Raiders as messy as possible. In case you’re unaware, the relationship between Carr and the Raiders reached its breaking point toward the latter half of the 2022-23 season. The Raiders decided to bench their franchise quarterback with two games remaining in the regular season, attempting to give Josh McDaniels a better look at his options moving forward. That move didn’t sit right with Carr, who made it clear from that point that he was done with Las Vegas.

3 HOURS AGO